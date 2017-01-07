Health Care: Privilege or Entitlement?

What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude - BRENE BROWN

We met in the Ottawa General Hospital during the time of my wife’s recent hospitalization there. There he was in his hospital gown, wheeling his portable I.V. pole, strolling around the circuit on the seventh floor, his wife by his side. My greeting to him, “Heh, you’re doing good,” opened up the conversation.

“Yes, I am,” he responded, “just had my gall bladder removed.” The exchange of words was the beginning of a lengthy conversation.

He and his wife were ‘Snowbirds’, those Canadians who migrate south at the first sign of winter to soak up the Florida sun, then return in the spring of the year to their native land. In their winter residence somewhere near Tampa, he suddenly took a gall bladder attack. Not having sufficient health care insurance to cover the anticipated high costs of surgery in the U.S.A. they quickly headed to the Tampa airport to catch a plane to Ottawa. Before too long, they had arrived in the nation’s capital, got a taxi to the Ottawa hospital’s emergency department, where fairly soon after their arrival my friend had his gall bladder removed. No wonder he was smiling when I met him. If he had stayed in the States and had the surgical procedure done there his bill at the end of the day would have soared into the five figures, and been somewhere between $10,000 - $20,000, or even higher.

My conversation with him back there in mid-December 2016 had me pause momentarily and reflect on how good we have it here in Canada. The Canadian Health Care Act clearly details our nation’s health care policy which is “to protect, promote, and restore the physical and mental well being of residents of Canada, and to facilitate reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers.” Notice these concluding words of the Act, “access to health services without financial barriers.” In other words, no matter where I am on the financial income ladder, even if I’m on the bottom rung, I can be assured that I will be afforded the best health care, for whatever my ailment, without cost, gall-bladder surgery, heart surgery, knee and hip replacements, radiation and chemotherapy treatment, colonoscopy, broken legs, it’s all covered.

Back in 2015 I fell off the roof of a shed in our back yard and broke my back in two places. That critical accident hospitalized me for just short of three months. Back surgery was followed by months of physiotherapy. I have often paused to reflect on what kind of situation I might have been in had I been a United States citizen with insufficient health care insurance - penniless, declaring bankruptcy? Maybe.

While in Ottawa for my wife’s hospitalization, I met two of my friends from the Valley, both coming through extended periods of radiation treatment for cancer, both of them extremely glad for the availability of such treatment, and like me thanking God for our health care system. It’s easy, isn’t it, to ‘knock’ the health care system, e.g. “I sat for hours in Emergency before I saw a doctor.” “I’ve been waiting for months for a date for my surgery.”

Many of us Canadians live with an attitude of entitlement. “The government needs to look after me,” we say, “I deserve better than this,” we complain, as we bemoan the system. In hospitals you don’t have to look too far before you find some patient who’s driving the nurses mad, always demanding, incessantly pushing the ‘call the nurse’ button at their bedside to get attention.

For sure, and there’s no question about it, we Canadians are spoiled, majorly. We believe we are entitled to all these things, and indeed, they are entitlements that are ours because we live in this great nation, but we often fail to see them as privileges granted to us. When you view them as mere entitlements instead of privileges chances are you end up with little to no gratitude in your heart for the treatment you’ve just received.

Just recently I sat down to watch the television program ‘Operation Smile’. The program is about a real team of surgeons who go into Third World countries and perform free plastic surgery on children born with the birth defect of a cleft palate. Those children who are born with such facial disfigurements encounter a great deal of hurt, often their peers reject them and treat them as ‘freaks’ and ‘monsters’. When the ‘Operation Smile’ team go in they perform the very delicate surgery and reshape the facial disfigurement of the child. When you see the mother being reunited with her child after surgery, the display of maternal gratitude is unmistakeably present. When she views the new face of her child and the transformed upper lip, the joy she expresses and tears she sheds brings tears to your own eyes.

Oh that all of us Canadians would show similar gratitude for the multitude of benefits we’ve received from our health care system year after year. Without question, we have been blessed time and time again. Often the grave error we make is to smugly proclaim, “I’m entitled to these benefits as a Canadian.”

How much better we would sound were we to say, “I’m a Canadian, and the beneficiary of health care that is envied by many, and because of that incredible privilege, I will forever be thankful!”