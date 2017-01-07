Paint party for Kiwanis, Handi-Bus

Painting portraits is fast becoming a favourite way to raise money.

Both the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke and the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus are holding paint fundraisers, in which a professional artist takes participants through the step-by-step process of creating an artwork they can be proud of and take home.

The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is hosting one at their Kiwanis Field House at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2017 as part of Pembroke SnoSpree. They encourage everyone to come out, enjoy themselves, have a beverage and get painting. The event assists the club in raising funds to work on various children’s projects.

All tickets must be purchased by Jan. 19 in order that the necessary supplies can be purchased for the event. Please call Ron Gervais at 613-732-3621 or Rhodina Turner at 613-732-5631 to purchase your ticket.

The Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus will also have a paint fundraiser March 23, 2017, 6:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Field House. The registration deadline is Feb. 23, 2017. This is to raise money to help with the ongoing cost of supplying transportation services.

For tickets or to register, call Dab Callaghan at 613-735-6998 and Ron Gervais at 613-732-3621.

Both events will be conducted by artist Natasha Walsh of Natasha Moustasha.

Gervais said he got the idea after reading in The Daily Observer about a highly successful event held in Petawawa in November. Around 300 people turned out over the course of two nights to visit Branch 517 of the Royal Canadian Legion in support of Petawawa's 2642 3RCR Army Cadet Corps.

Once expenses were cleared up, more than $5,000 had been raised to support the cadets and their programs. This included the paint party and raffles held as part of the evening.

Gervais encourages all interested in attending either event to look at the Facebook pages of the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke and the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus.

