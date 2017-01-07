Six months to set OMB hearing?

It may take up to half a year for the Ontario Municipal Board to hear an appeal of a proposed apartment complex on Melton Street.

On Tuesday, Colleen Sauriol, planning and building department manager, updated Pembroke’s planning and development committee on the latest developments in the planning advisory and adjustment committee (PAAC). She said a resident of nearby Apple Blossom Drive filed an appeal arguing against the decision of the advisory committee to approve some minor variances allowing for the four-storey building to be constructed at 201 Melton St.

The appeal was on the grounds the proposed development wasn’t compatible with the city’s Official Plan.

She said she and staff have put together a package for the OMB laying out the city’s argument on why the project should go ahead, in preparation for a formal hearing. That file has been submitted, she said. The time of that OMB proceeding has yet to be set, but Sauriol said it may take up to six months to set a hearing date.

“In the meantime, the project will be suspended until the OMB hearing,” she said.

In November, the PAAC approved a development by TSH Melton, Inc. (Tri-Service Holdings) which would see a four-storey, 32 unit apartment building constructed on the corner of Melton Street and Angus Campbell Drive. The committee decided to grant relief from shortcomings in the application such as the lot area being 359 square metres short of the requirement, parking setbacks from the front lot line to make room for a water line easement, and balcony projection, all of which are considered minor variances.

Sauriol said the vacant lot at 201 Melton St. is already zoned R-4 which permits such development. It would also be a good fit, as the area already possesses a good mix of apartment buildings, row houses and single dwelling units, plus institutions. It is within sight of the Pembroke Mall and schools such as Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Fellowes High School, Highview Public School and Champlain Discovery Public School, as well as Kinsmen Park, and fits the intentions of current provincial planning policy.

Several people appeared at the November meeting to object to the proposal.

Jim Baird, who with his wife Janet lives on nearby Apple Blossom Drive, disagreed with the city’s views on the project, and stated the building as proposed, which he described as “a monster,” is completely incompatible with the neighbourhood.

“This proposed building does not fit in with the character of the neighbourhood,” Baird had said in November, describing it as harmful and damaging to the area. He said it is too big, too tall at 60 feet and too densely packed with rental units to be a good fit with the residential area, and will adversely affect the surrounding area.

