PLK downed 6-3 by Canadians

So far, 2017 hasn’t started off well for the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

After falling 6-2 to the Kanata Lasers Thursday night, the Kings hosted the defending Central Canada Hockey League champion Carleton Place Canadians in a rare Sunday afternoon game at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, falling to them 6-3.

In a rough and tumble duel, the first home game in the New Year, Pembroke was holding their own by the end of the first period, ahead 2-1 before a disastrous second period buried them for good, as Carleton Place racked up four straight goals to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

The Kings responded in the third period to narrow the score by a point, but the Canadians would score on the open net to secure the victory.

Both teams would accumulate 129 minutes in penalty minutes, with 90 minutes from Pembroke alone; 30 of those from Andrew Meininger, who received two game misconducts and two major penalties for head contact and fighting.

Wesley Ashley picked up a pair of misconducts and two minor penalties for head contact, plus a game misconduct for getting the second misconduct, good for 34 minutes in penalties. Brendon Clavelle received a 10 minute game misconduct for harrassment of an official.

In duking it out with Meininger, Carleton Place’s Adam Donnelly received a five minute fighting major and a game misconduct.

Needless to say, both teams’ power play units got a work out, with the Kings enjoying the man advantage on the ice seven times, and the Canadians six times. Both teams got two power play goals out of it.

Pembroke’s goalie Jake Smith made 32 saves, while Michael Leach turned away 23 out of 26 shots to defend Carleton Place’s net.

Carleton Place outshot the Kings 38-26.

In scoring, Pembroke got on the board first in the opening period, with Justin Felhaber doing the honours, assisted by James Buckley.

Carleton Place’s Aiden Girduckis quickly responded to tie things up, with Geoff Kitt picking up the assist.

Pembroke regained the lead with a power play goal, scored by Wesley Ashley, with assists earned by Taylor Egan and Peter Falivena.

The second period belonged to the Canadians, starting with a short handed goal, then a pair of power play ones and finally a late period goal.

Connor Merkley, Aiden Girduckis, William Cullen and Kitt all scored for Carleton Place. Receiving assists were Andrew Dodson, Shawn Kennedy, Owen Grant, Alex Friesen, Samuel Knoblauch, and Cullen.

In the third period, Patrick Kyte scored on the power play to help narrow the score 5-3, with the assistance of Jake Smith.

After Smith was pulled from net to give Pembroke the extra attacker on the ice, Carleton Place’s Justin Cmunt scored on the empty net to effectively end the game. Alex Friesen received the assist.

The game’s three stars are as follows: Kitt from Carleton Place was named the first star, Kyte of Pembroke the second star, and Cullen of the Canadians the third star.

Pembroke hits the road for their next game, visiting Gloucester on Jan. 13, with the game starting 7:30 p.m. The Kings next home game is Jan. 15, when they play host to Ottawa at the PMC. The puck hits the ice at 7 p.m.

