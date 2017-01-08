Yakabuski acclaimed as PC candidate

The Ontario election may be less than a year and a half away, but Renfrew County Tories are showing they remain united behind their man.

The Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Riding Association has acclaimed MPP John Yakabuski as their standard bearer for the 2018 election, a position he has enjoyed since first winning his seat in 2003. The acclamation is a sure sign the party faithful remains united behind Yakabuski.

“This means the members of the party have faith I’m the right person to carry the banner in 2018,” he said in a phone interview from his Barry’s Bay home Saturday.

With the early nomination process out of the way, Yakabuski said he can concentrate on serving his constituents, holding the Ontario government accountable, and getting ready for the June 7, 2018 election. He said it is clear the sitting government is already concentrating on getting re-elected.

“That is all they are focusing on,” Yakabuski said. The recent announcement MPP Ted McMeekin has been appointed to examine and then report on the issue of rural poverty is an example of this calculated effort.

“This after ignoring rural Ontario for 13 years, now they are going to study it?” the MPP said, describing the move as one of pure political cynicism, aimed to win over the rural vote. This follows decisions to back away from the Green Energy Act and take some action against the high cost of electricity, but only after years of reports on how the people of Ontario were suffering due to the expense.

“They can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube,” Yakabuski said. “The damage has been done.”

He said the cap and trade program Ontario launched this month to combat climate change by reducing the production of greenhouse gases will hurt rural residents already reeling from high taxes and the cost of living.

“This cap and trade is going to have a much more negative effect in rural Ontario,” the MPP said, forcing up the price of gasoline, as well as heating costs in general whether by natural gas, oil or electricity.

“We have to drive everywhere, and for greater distances, than someone in southern Ontario,” he said, meaning rural residents get hit hard whenever gas goes up in price. This is really painful as Renfrew County has some of the lowest mean incomes in the province, and can’t afford any more price hikes.

“Rural Ontarians are fed up with this government,” Yakabuski said. “By the time the election rolls around, the Liberals would have been in power for 15 years, and voters in this province will have to ask themselves does this government deserve to be re-elected. I believe the answer will be a resounding “no”.”

For this to become reality, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP acknowledges it will be up to the Ontario PC Party to make it happen, and its membership can’t take anything for granted in the run up to June 2018.

“It’s going to be up to us to run a flawless campaign,” he said. “We have to be far more disciplined and act as the government-in-waiting, not making any mistakes.”

Yakabuski said he is looking forward to the next campaign, and a vote now one year and five months away.

SUhler@postmedia.com