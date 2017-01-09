Due to infrastructure repairs, Melton Street (between Cooper Street and O’Brien Street) will be closed on Tuesday January 10, 2017 from 7:30am until 3:30 p.m.

Only emergency services vehicles and local traffic will be permitted in this location.

Snow clearing operations on Pembroke Street and Lake Street, between William Street and Hincks Street, will occur on Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017, beginning at midnight.

The removal of snow banks and clearing of sidewalks will take place during this operation, which is planned throughout the night to ensure snow removal and clearing service for the community is not delayed.

Planned evening operations prevent delays that would normally occur from the presence of traffic and pedestrians during the day.

The public is reminded on-street parking on Pembroke Street and the side streets is prohibited, and violators will be ticketed and towed.

The City of Pembroke apologizes in advance for any noise interruptions it may cause throughout this time.