Video shows multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401
Screengrab of a crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. (YouTube)
Frightening video shows how speed was a factor in a multi-vehicle collision that shut down a stretch of Highway 401 on Saturday.
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash east of Toronto during blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
The video shows many vehicles slowing down as driving conditions worsened.
But then, around the 1:29-minute mark, vehicles including a transport truck enter the frame and lose control as the traffic ahead of them has stopped.
Luckily no serious injuries were reported.