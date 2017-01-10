The Phoenix Centre for Children and Families presents First Class Film Nights, a fundraiser in support of its Crisis and Trauma Program.

In co-ordination with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), four films will be showcased on Wednesdays – Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 5th. All films will be showcased at the Festival Hall Centre for the Arts, located in Pembroke, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and films starting at 7:30 p.m.

This event is intended to interest various community movie fans to provide an opportunity to experience award-winning, critically acclaimed films in Renfrew County. More importantly, purchases of tickets to First Class Film Nights will allow the Phoenix Centre to improve and enhance its programs and to attain its vision to support all children and families in the achievement of optimal mental health and well-being.

Although the provincial government provides funding for children's mental health across the province there are many more children, youth and families in need than there are resources available, says Greg Lubimiv, executive director of the Phoenix Centre.

“Research has shown that only 1-in-4 who experience mental health challenges will access treatment. The film nights will help to provide funding to support our 24/7 crisis service as well as our trauma program.”



To achieve growth and awareness of these programs, First Class Film Nights will include full-access tickets for a cost of $50 and provide admission to all four films as well as wine and Square Timber Beer available for purchase before the show times. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/Tickets-FilmNight or in person at the Phoenix Centre, Pembroke Mall office, Frank Carroll Financial and Mulvihill Drug Mart in Petawawa.

The Phoenix Centre is the lead mental health agency in Renfrew County for children and youth under 18 years of age. Founded in 1975 upon noticing a lack of support and suitable resources for children with emotional and behavioural challenges and their families, the community united to make a change and now has six offices across Renfrew County. With a wide range of services and programs, the Phoenix Centre strives to empower children, families and communities, and enrich their lives through the provision of enhanced, client-centred mental health services that are effective, inclusive, and accessible.