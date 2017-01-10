It is with great excitement that the Robbie Dean Centre announces a partnership with Christian Counselling Ottawa (CCO).

“This partnership is extremely important as it brings professional, affordable counselling to all residents of Renfrew County” said Monique Yashinskie, administrator of the Robbie Dean Centre.

While the counsellors are capable of integrating the principles of Christian faith with their ever-present standards of counselling practice, the level of integration is entirely dependent on the client’s personal views and wishes. They serve people of all faiths as well as those whose views do not include faith-based perspective. offer

Christian Counselling Ottawa is committed to providing professional and accessible counselling and psychotherapy to assist people in effectively managing life’s challenges. The counsellors provide individual, couple, family and group counselling in areas of trauma (including post traumatic stress disorder), depression, anxiety, abuse, addictions, relationship issues in marriages and families, child development and faith issues. In

As a committed not-for-profit service provider and recognized charity, CCO is committed to providing high quality services at minimum cost using a sliding scale based on gross household income and the number of people living on that income to determine client fees.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors and a modest fundraising capacity, we are often able to offer limited subsidies to individuals who would not otherwise be able to afford even the modest fees we charge for sessions,” explained Linda Col well, executive director of Christian Counselling Ottawa. “In some cases, depending on the nature of insurance/EAP coverage, individual client may make claims for a portion of their CCO session fees.”The first fundraising event is a Trivia Night scheduled for Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke. The event marks the launch of this partnership with all money raised used to subsidize counselling/psychotherapy services to Renfrew County residents.