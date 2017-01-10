The Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise local residents that processing Criminal Record Checks can take between six and eight weeks.

The public is also reminded that both the Pembroke OPP detachment at 77 International Dr. in Pembroke and the Petawawa OPP detachment at 1913 Petawawa Blvd. in Petawawa will only accept and return criminal records checks on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The change to Tuesday and Thursday as criminal record check processing days began in April 2016 as a result of balancing operational needs with the increasing demand for criminal record checks.

The public is reminded that the fee for a criminal record check for employment purposes is $25. There is no fee for those who require a criminal record check for volunteer purposes, but those applicants must supply a letter of confirmation from the agency they are volunteering with. All applicants are required to present two forms of identification when submitting a criminal record check. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, birth certificate and passport but do not include health cards and social insurance number cards.

Anyone with questions regarding the criminal record check process may contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Pembroke detachment at 613-732-3332 or the Petawawa detachment at 613-735-0188.