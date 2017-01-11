LAURENTIAN VALLEY – Both kids and grown-ups alike will be walking in a winter wonderland of fun later this month.

The fourth annual Alice in Winterland Carnival, which will be taking place at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre from Jan. 20 to 27, will offer carnival-goers of all ages the chance to learn about and try out the various recreational activities that abound throughout the Laurentian Valley.

The winter spectacle will appeal to a whole range of ages and interests with new activities added to the schedule and old favourites from years past.

Attendees will enjoy free family skates, trivia nights, a hockey shoot out, a pancake breakfast, potluck and spaghetti suppers, a disco night, a paint night, snowshoeing, sleigh rides, a magic show, Bid Euchre games, a carnival hockey tournament and a number of other winter-themed games that will be offered throughout the week-long festival.

The carnival will kick off on Jan. 20 with a hockey shoot-out and games sponsored by CCM.

According to Allan Wren, councillor with the Township of Laurentian Valley and Alice in Winterland Carnival committee member, CCM made a generous donation of 75 hockey sticks which will be given out as prizes to the participants.

“CCM donated 75 hockey sticks worth $100 each. We’ll be giving them out on opening night during the hockey shoot-out,” said Wren. “It’ll be a big thing and we’re looking forward to it. We’re in full carnival mode now.”

On Jan.22, the carnival’s Family Day will take over the festivities but it will be structured in a new and exciting format.

“The day will be mostly children's activities focused on things happening outside. We're going to have a bonfire to make s’mores, snowshoeing, sleigh rides, a sliding hill and many other activities that will be focused on getting everyone outside to enjoy the winter,” said Elizabeth Graham, Alice in Winterland Carnival committee member and volunteer. “And new this year, kids will actually be able to get a passport and they'll stamp it every time they participate in an event. By the end of it they'll be entered in to win a special prize.”

To conclude Family Day, attendees will enjoy a spectacular show by local magician Stephen Anthony.

“Stephen Anthony is a local magician from Pembroke who most people will be quite familiar with,” said Graham. “Anyone who is interested in magic will enjoy his show and it will appeal to all ages.”

Graham said that the Family Day activities will be a hit with the youngsters while adults will enjoy the 70s/80s Disco Party and the trivia night.

“Family Day and the return of our Family Movie Night are always popular with the kids,” said Graham. “For adults, the trivia night is always popular and that's what we’ll be closing out the carnival with. Participants submit their teams and compete against each other to be the smartest trivia team in the Laurentian Valley.”

As in previous years, Graham excepts the carnival will garner an excellent response from the community by providing an array of winter fun to be enjoyed by all ages.

“The volunteer committee looks forward to welcoming everyone to the event and we’re always open to hearing feedback on things that people would like to see next year and what we've done well,” said Graham. “This is the community's event and we just really enjoy putting it together for the community and love seeing everyone that comes out to participate.”

For admission to all events, carnival-goers will be required to purchase a $2 carnival button, which can be picked up at the Alice and Fraser Recreation Centre, the Laurentian Valley Township Office, Esso Gas Station (Pembroke St. East), Bruham Food Mart and Hamilton’s Convenience.

For a full list of activities and events, visit the Township of Laurentian Valley’s website at www.laurentianvalleytwsp.on.ca or like Laurentian Valley Alice in Winterland on Facebook for regular updates.

