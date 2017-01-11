Pembroke is the home of two of the world’s best age group endurance athletes. Kristen Bridges and Tony Biernacki have recently returned from an adventure of a lifetime. Ironman is the pinnacle of Triathlon racing that involves a 3.8-kilometre swim followed by a 180-km bike then to top it off a 42-km run. A number of people have made Bridges and Biernacki chuckle by asking “how many days do they give you to complete the task”.

More than 175,000 people worldwide participate in “Ironman” branded races each year and only the top finishers from each race get the privilege to represent their country in the coveted Ironman World Championships held annually in Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

Last year Bridges and Biernacki decided to give the full Ironman distance a try, as they have completed many races covering half the distance before. Both have previously represented Canada at four half Ironman World Championship events. For some trying to win a qualifying race to be allowed to go to the Ironman World Championships (IMWC) takes years, sometimes a lifetime, and most have only a dream.

An inaugural race in Huntsville would be the couple’s first try to obtain their dream.

“Going into this race we both had no expectations, as this was the first time we had ever raced for 10 plus hours. We had actually never even raced a marathon before. Ignorance is bliss,” said Biernacki.

Both did extremely well on the tough Muskoka course. Biernacki was mid pack after the swim, moved up to first in his age group and 14th overall after the bike, and then tried to hold on in the run, finishing third. This was good enough in his age group to qualify. Bridges was also mid pack after the swim, but then never looked back, finishing first in her age group and fifth woman overall. Their two kids kids, Clara and Andrew, were more excited at the time than their parents as they realized a family vacation to the Big Island of Hawaii was in store for the following year.

So, in October 2015 the real training began for the pair to prepare for the following October 2016 IMWC.

“Lots of time management was required, six-hour bike rides at kid’s hockey and soccer games and tournaments and four-hour running session in between coaching soccer games,” said Bridges.

At the height of their training the two were putting in 26 hours a week trying to keep their competition in check. Unfortunately for most of the year Kristen battled a major foot injury that kept her from running more than a few minutes a day.

“Unfortunately part of the Ironman preparation is trying to remain healthy,” she conceded.

Her first 90-minute long run was only two weeks out from the race and the first time she ran on asphalt was in Hawaii. Her game plan was to swim as well as she could, dominate on the bike with hopes to gain time on her competitors and then simply try to survive the gruelling marathon at the end.

The long 26-hour trip to the islands was worth it as the family stepped off the plane into a hot, windswept, lava rock filled, magical land, hyped for the big upcoming race where 2,300 athletes would battle themselves mentally and physically to compete. Pre-race activities brought reality to the family’s travels; practice swims in the crystal clear water that was brimming with tropical fish and sea turtles, swimming out to a boat serving Kona Coffee on the race coarse, driving the entire bike course to the northern most tip of the island, as well as cycling some of the more challenging sections, and running in the lava fields in the heat of the day to help acclimatize.

The family also participated in the Parade of Nations which included representation from the 163 countries that had athletes competing in this year’s IMWC. On another very memorable day, the family ran with more than 2,000 people in their underwear to raise money for Special Olympians. Throughout the race week they also had the opportunity to meet many of the professionals vying for hundreds of thousands of dollars in race winnings, as well as meeting athletes from all over the world. The kids even had a chance to compete in a the Ironkids Splash and Dash, in which they completed a short open-water swim and a one-mile run, all on the famous IMWC race course. Hundreds of kids participated and all had a finisher’s medal placed around their neck by previous Ironman World Champions and Olympic medallists.

Race day came quickly and Bridges and Biernacki’s preparation was to be put to the test. Bridges’s race started well, swimming with nearly 700 women trying to get around the first marker. After a kick to the face and a bit of a black eye she left the water in 50th position. The bike was hot and the wind was greater than anything they were able to experience on any of their training rides back home.

“Huge crosswind gusted you around like a kite but you just had to hold on for dear life, hitting speeds of 60+ km/h as your bike shimmied around on the road, she said. “Also, the wind swirled around the island, like we had seen in some of our training rides here, and it ended up being a very strong head wind both ways – out and back – for large sections of the course! It was an amazing challenge!”

At the end of the 180-km bike Bridges had clawed her way into 13th. The run was painful due to her injury and lack of training in this discipline, but she fought for every position. She was disappointed with an overall age group finish of 37th as she has been fourth in the world previously when not injured.

“I would love the opportunity to race here again one day, hopefully when I’m healthy!” she said. “But I am also so thankful for this opportunity. I’ve read about how special many athletes find this race, and this beautiful island, but it is an entirely different and life-altering thing to experience it for yourself.”

Biernacki’s race was just as exciting. He started in a washing machine of more than 1,500 men trying to swim in the same spot.

“There was no looking at marine life this time, I was just trying not to drown!” he said.

His swim was two minutes faster than he expected, getting out of the water in 47th position. The bike started well.

“There were thousands of spectators screaming at you for the first 8 km, I looked down at my watch, and my heart was at 173 beats per minute, and I thought ‘Ooh I can’t continue to hold that for the next five hours!’” he added.

Pushing hard for 180 kilometres, Biernacki also moved his way up to complete the leg in 11th spot. He started out the run looking strong.

“I think the head and cross winds took their toll. My run splits started off right to pace but they soon started to fade as we hit the lava fields,” he explained.

In the end Biernacki held off as many challengers as he could and finished 23rd.

“I was aiming for a top-five finish, but the competition was fantastic this year and this was all I could give on the day,” he said.

The family rounded out its trip of a lifetime exploring all that the Island of Hawaii has to offer –snorkeling extensively, seeing 16-foot manta rays and many sea turtles, as well as meeting up with wild pods of spinner dolphins on multiple occasions (swimming along side 30 or 40 of the majestic creatures is not something they will soon forget!), hiking along ocean and rainforest trails (with Bridges hobbling the portions she could manage), including up to 10,000 feet on Mauna Kea, the world’s tallest mountain from base to summit, and exploring Volcanoes National Park with active lava lakes and flows, were just some of their adventures.

What is next for the couple?

“There has been some time off to recover, time spent helping out with our kid’s school work and sports teams, then getting prepared for the next challenge,” said Biernacki.