Pembroke Library launches online survey

The Pembroke Public Library has started surveying the public to prepare a road map for the future.

On Jan. 11, the library officially launched a public survey to best direct their strategic planning efforts in the coming years.

Following their 100th anniversary in 2014, the library is now looking to improve and develop over the coming years by gathering public input through the questionnaire.

The library is calling out to businesses, organizations, service clubs, schools and users of the library within the City of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley to participate.

Once completed, the data gathered from the survey will seek to paint a picture of what the library’s objectives and goals should be over the next five years. It will serve as the basis for a draft strategic plan to prompt future improvements and positive changes at the library.

Participants can complete the survey from now until Feb. 11.

It is available through the library’s official website and on the websites for both the City of Pembroke and the Township of Laurentian Valley. Hard copies are also available at the library.

