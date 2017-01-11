PETAWAWA – The town’s fire chief is dismayed that Ontarians are still not taking serious fire prevention measures to safeguard their lives and property.

Steve Knott revealed for council this week that statistics provided by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are troubling. He said that so far this year there have been two deaths attributed to fire in the province.

A spate of Southern Ontario house fires alone killed 18 people in less than a month. Four members of the same family died in a Port Colborne house fire on Dec. 14 and later that same day, a father and his four young boys were killed when fire engulfed their home at Oneida of the Thames First Nation. On Christmas Eve, family of four were killed in Peterborough-area cottage fire.

“With smoke detectors and fire escape plans, we should be seeing a decline in fire deaths and we’re not,” said Knott. “It’s just staggering.”

The number of fire-related fatalities in 2016 was 102, while 97 residents died from fire in 2015. The trend for the new year is not good, said Knott.

“We are nine days into the year and it’s already two,” he said.

Petawawa’s last fire fatality came in December 1998 when a blaze claimed the life of Billy Legris in the Point Court Apartments on Wolfe Avenue. The chief implored residents to ensure they have operable smoke and CO detectors and not only devise a fire escape plan but practice it on a monthly basis.

“If we can get the message out there,” he said. “Everyone is doing their part in terms of fire prevention but we are still hearing about these tragedies.”

Most fatal fires occur at night when people are asleep in their homes. Often, victims never wake up. The Petawawa Fire Department reminds residents about the importance of having smoke alarms in your house. Smoke alarms have to be installed on each level of a residence and one should be installed in the hallway near sleeping areas. The chief notes that it’s mandatory that homeowners install CO detectors near sleeping areas if they have solid burning or fuel fire appliance in the home or an attached garage to the house.

The department notes that early detection of fire is absolutely vital. Only working smoke alarms provide those precious seconds you and your family need to safely escape. In a fire, most people die from smoke, not from flames.

Information on fire escape plans and chimney fire and hot ashes fire prevention can be found at the Town of Petawawa website at: http://www.petawawa.ca/residents/fire-department/fire-prevention/.

