The Township of Laurentian Valley has been awarded a $50,000 grant to improve the historic Alice and Fraser Outdoor Rink.

In late December, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) approved the Township’s application for project funding under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

Township public works manager Mark Behm said that he received a phone call and a letter from FedDev Ontario vice-president Frank Lofranco that confirmed the good news.

Within the letter, Lofranco explained that the Township’s CIP150 project has been approved for a non-repayable contribution of up to $50,000, representing 24 per cent of total eligible project costs for the Alice and Fraser Outdoor Rink.

According to Behm, the entire project will cost just over $200,000 and will include new player bench structures, boards and a full asphalt surface to be laid on the inside of the rink.

“The bench structure will also have a roof as it’s outdoors. So it will give people a place to sit and it's under covers,” said Behm.

Behm said that the Township’s hope is to have all funds raised by the 2018 winter season and to begin construction around that time.

“But we'd have to go through the budget deliberations first to see where the remaining of the funding will come from,” said Behm.

Once the new rink is constructed, Behm expects that the rink will become an even bigger recreation destination and hub for the community.

“It’s just very exciting. I’ve been talking with the volunteers and it's something that has been a vision of theirs for awhile,” said Behm. “It’s just really exciting and the group is overwhelmed that there's an opportunity to have a new rink.”

