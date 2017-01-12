Big buy in city real estate

There seems to be no time for sleep for Sleepwell Management of Ottawa.

The property management company has been busy making major investments in Pembroke as it acquires large pieces of prime property in the city’s downtown core.

Heather McConnell, the city’s economic development officer, said Sleepwell has just obtained a “significant portfolio” of both commercial and residential properties along Pembroke Street West. In a deal which closed at the end of November, the company acquired property which includes 16 commercial and 26 residential units at four locations: the block between Victoria Street to the Pembroke Street Bridge, another from Albert Street to Victoria Street, and two residential properties off of Pembroke Street West – 225 Victoria St. and 205 Church St.

“This is really good to see,” she said. “Sleepwell have invested quite a bit already and they obviously see a reason to keep investing in Pembroke.”

Conrad Pool, Sleepwell president and a former Pembroke resident, said in a news release they see tremendous potential in the city.

“The existing downtown businesses are owned by entrepreneurs who are committed to keeping the historical core of Pembroke a vibrant place for citizens and tourists, and we want to contribute to that by helping to take the main street development to another level,” he said.

This is just the latest investment Sleepwell Management has made in the city. In 2014, Sleepwell acquired 12 commercial units in The Mews at 143 Pembroke Street West and 12 residential units at 192 Prince Street.

In 2016, the company purchased 188 Prince Street, a 7-unit residential building. The buildings have been extensively renovated and most are fully leased. As well, Sleepwell has renovations well underway at the former Pembroke Police station located at 169 William Street.

Sleepwell purchased the 10,000 sq. ft. building in early 2016 after the Pembroke police department moved to their new facility.

Leasing at 169 William will start in January with occupancy scheduled for April 2017.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said this is great news all around. He said council’s purpose is to encourage investment, so seeing these ongoing developments is encouraging.

“This is really great,” he said. “It indicates investors from outside the community have confidence in our city.”

Even more encouraging, those doing the investing have plans to stay, rather than become an absentee landlord.

“This will hopefully attract even more investors for the city,” LeMay said. “We are moving in the right direction.”

