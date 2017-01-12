Is there a science to figuring out when enough is enough in a movie franchise?

It’s a reasonable question after watching the meagre $21 mil performance of Underworld: Blood Wars on the weekend. A vampires vs. werewolves franchise that always seemed like it refused to die may finally be in a death rattle.

If there is a trick to pulling the plug, legendary B movie king Roger Corman may have it down. In an interview with us that will run in its entirety next week, he talked about his cable “Sharktopus” and “Dinoshark” movies.

“I’ve always thought of this sort of thing in terms of cycles, I think we’re just past the peak of the shark picture cycles,” he said.

“Through experience I’ve just learned the cyclic nature of genre films. When the martial arts films became popular, I made a picture with Don “The Dragon” Wilson, the world champion kickboxer, called Blood Fist. The first one was big; then it started to fade a little bit. We were still making a profit on each film, but the profit was diminishing. So we stopped at Blood Fist 6 because I could see the line on the next one.”

Maybe the Resident Evil folks are conscious of the line too, because the upcoming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (which is not being pre-shown to critics) has been unabashedly touted as the last.

So when DO you stick a fork in it? And isn’t it time for some new franchises?

The actuaries almost certainly have their calculators out for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is out in May with a budget supposedly north of $300 million (you could launch a Mars probe for that). The last one did pull in a billion dollars worldwide. But six years later, do we still love Johnny Depp mugging as Jack Sparrow enough to forgive a bad movie? His ability to pay alimony, child support and maintain expenses on his Bahamian island hang in the balance.

Of course, this one has Orlando Bloom back, and we all know how well he’s carried big-budget movies since he left Pirates.

Die Hard: Year One, a.k.a. Die Hard 6, is coming. (The studio apparently rejected my title suggestion of “Die REALLY Freaking Hard”). It’s supposed to be both a prequel and a sequel to the original Die Hard (which was released nearly 30 years ago, but who’s counting?).

The predecessor, A Good Day to Die Hard, was the lowest performing Die Hard domestically ever. Worldwide, it had the lowest total since 1990’s Die Hard 2: Die Harder.

Proposed title: Die Hard 7: Die Already!

The Saw franchise has been dormant for seven years since Saw 3D (a.k.a. Saw 7), which had the second-lowest gross of the entire series.

But who knows? The franchise was partly killed by Paranormal Activity, Sinister, Insidious and other horror films that scared people by opening and closing doors.

But when the fifth instalment, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension came out in 2015, director Gregory Plotkin admitted that series was done. “I get a sense that there’s more violent horror around the corner. I don’t know if it’s going to be the torture porn of the Saws and Hostels and so forth. But I feel that there’s a swing coming.”

So, hello again Jigsaw!

And sometimes you don’t see it coming. The Divergent series (a.k.a. “No, we’re not a Hunger Games ripoff”) hit the wall with the third instalment Allegiant last year. Plans to release the final entry this June were scrapped due to popular non-demand, and the last we heard it’ll air as a TV movie. Maybe just diverge from Divergent entirely.

Talk of continuing to reanimate a dead Paul Walker could be considered a metaphor for the Fast & Furious series. Yes, it still pulls big bucks (most recently just to see how they’d get around Walker’s death in a car accident). It’s worth remembering that the franchise was considered almost done before Dwayne Johnson joined it.

And do you care that a new Friday the 13th is due in October, the first in eight years? And that it would be the 13th Friday the 13th?

Well, there are some pretty scary goalie masks these days.

