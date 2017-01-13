Cabin Fever to heat up Petawawa

PETAWAWA – Cabin Fever will be spreading a dose of winter fun across Petawawa later this month.

Since it began more than 30 years ago, the annual winter festival has become a longstanding tradition in the area that’s beloved by both kids and kids at heart.

“We get people from all over the county for this, especially for the Snow Drag races. We even get people from outside of the county who come in as a tourist – from the Quebec side or past Ottawa or even further,” said Colin Coyle, recreation program manager with the Town of Petawawa.

This year, Cabin Fever returns from Jan. 20 to 29, with the majority of events taking place at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

“It's cabin fever, so it's a chance for people to get outside from the cold, get away from the house, have fun and spend some time with friends and family,” said Coyle. “There will be a whole mix of activities including both indoor and outdoor events.”

The highlights of the opening weekend will be Snow Drag races at the Pembroke Airport on Jan. 21 beginning at noon, while family snowshoeing will be hosted at the Petawawa Terrace Provincial Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Later that weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy a number of other athletic winter pursuits, including: snow drag races, snowshoeing, ice skating, curling and snow-pitch.

Along with the athletics, there will also be a range of creative pursuits, including: a wine and painting workshop, the Petawawa Fire Department’s Chili Cook Off, the highly popular Lion’s Trivia Night, and a stand-up comedy night featuring acts from Absolute Comedy.

“The trivia night is a staple and it sells out every year. We have only one spot left for one more team to register,” said Coyle.

For the adventurous types, they can test the frigid waters with the third annual Polar Bear Dip taking place at the Catwalk Pool on Jan. 22 at 11a.m.

This year, proceeds from the icy plunge will be going to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Renfrew County.

Proceeds from trivia night will go to the Petawawa Predators Swim Club and funds raised from the comedy night will be donated to the Petawawa Minor Hockey Association.

Participation is free to most of the events except for a few that will require a $5 admission bracelet and the comedy night which comes at a cost of $20.

A complete listing of events can be found on the event website:

