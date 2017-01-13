Council anticipates taxes going up in 2017

PETAWAWA -

Residential and commercial taxes will be going up in the town this year, but the question remains by how much.

After a marathon budget workshop at the town hall Thursday, council balanced the budget, which had exceeded revenues by $1.7 million, bring the shortfall down to $125,580. Should the budget be brought down today, that would result in a 6.85 per cent hike from last year, or a $47 increase in taxes on an average home assessed at $238,000.

Moving budget deliberations from the traditional timeframe of April to this week, council found themselves drafting a budget and setting a notional tax rate while facing several unknowns including finding tax room in other areas. The County of Renfrew has yet to set its levy. In addition, the province has yet to announce what they will charge property classes for education purposes. Although they continue to maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the county, Mayor Bob Sweet said that to keep pace with aging infrastructure and the services required for a growing town, tax increases cannot be avoided.

“It's clear we can't continue with a zero per cent increase,” he told councillors. “At the end of the day we have to come to a reasonable tax rate.”

Presenting the draft budget, treasurer Annette Mantifel explained that the current value assessment returned on the roll for the 2017 taxation exceeded $1.8 billion and represented a 0.56 per cent increase over last year. The total, based on a 2016 valuation date, reflects the first year of the four-year phase-in of reassessment increases from the 2012 base year.

From the outset, council was constrained by external factors with the province continuing to cut transfer payments. Petawawa will received $551,000, a drop of 97,200 from 2016. The federal gax tax came in at $486,086 which will be dedicated solely to a major reconstruction of Mary Street that will see water and sewer capacity increased. The OPP will be charging Petawawa $1.7 million for policing this year. As well, the town is also maintaining $2.7 million in reserves.

While they wouldn't end up with a definitive tax rate, chief administrative officer Dan Scissons said it is beneficial for council to devise its spending plan now.

“This allows for timely project tendering, enhanced job scheduling capability and lessens the need to approve funds into the following fiscal year to finish incomplete tasks,” explained Scissons. “No county or school tax rate figures allows to focus completely on the costs associated with providing town services and maintaining our vast complement of infrastructure.”

With transportation service and public works( $6.2 million), and parks and recreation ($3.5 million) carrying the largest department budgets, both were targeted by councillors for cuts. Parks and recreation surrendered $370,000 in new spending including a new backstop for Indians Ball Diamond, paving the parking lot at the Norman Behnke Hall, new entrance signs for the Civic Centre and the replacement of an aging pick-up truck. Council maintained money for an arena floor replacement reserve although reduced from the $200,000 the department had planned to set aside and repairs to the Civic Centre parking lot. Councillor Theresa Sabourin was loath to slash maintenance from the facility.

“It's our crown jewel,” she said. “We're just going to put more pressure on it next year.”

In transportation, a $700,000 sand dome was tabled although council agreed to put money into the reserves for the project. Design work for Norman Street and $98,198 in resurfacing on Black Bay Road were delayed for another year.

The $1.6 million Mary Street project, which will be phased-in over the next few years, will proceed as staff expressed confidence the town will received $409,874 in funding from a federal/provincial clean water/wastewater fund. The fate of the other big ticket infrastructure project, enlarging sewage capacity from Victoria Street to Abbie Lane, will be decided after the town hears whether they were successful in securing $947,860 from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund. If the money doesn't come in, some councillors agreed that debenturing the venture might be the only way to pay for it.

“Sooner or later we need to bite the bullet or we will fall further back with our infrastructure,” said Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns.

The final budget will be brought down for a council vote on Feb. 6. Tax rates will not be set until May.

SChase@postmedia.com