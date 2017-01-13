Pembroke Lumber Kings make trade-deadline deals

The Pembroke Lumber Kings made some moves at the Central Canada Hockey League trade deadline earlier this week.

The Kings traded goalie Boyd DiClemente to the Kingston Voyageurs of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchanged for goalie Ryan Glander and a player development fee (PDF).

The Kings also moved Connor Jean to the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange for forward Jacob Kamps and a PDF.

The final move is trading alternate captain Wesley Ashley to the Hawkesbury Hawks in exchange for a PDF.

In 16 games with the Bandits this season, Kamps has a goal and three assists and 14 penalty minutes. He began the season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he played 12 games, recording a goal and two assists. The 19-year-old winger from Toronto weighs in a 201 pounds and measures 6-2 so adds some size to the Pembroke lineup.

Glander, a 20-year-old goalie from Campbell Hall, New York, started 12 games in Kingston and appeared in 13. He had a six-win, four-loss and one-tie record, allowing 40 goals. He had a goals-against average of 3.50 and a save percentage of .892.

The Kings would like to welcome the newcomers to the Hockey Town and wish the former players great success as teams enter the stretch drive of the hockey season!

The first opportunity for Kings fans to see the new additions is Sunday night, when the Lumber Kings host the Ottawa Junior Senators for a 7 p.m. contest at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

