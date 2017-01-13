Quit smoking and you could win!

National Non-Smoking Week is Jan. 15 – 21, 2017. Renfrew County and District Health Unit is encouraging residents to make 2017 their healthiest year yet and quit smoking for a chance to win cash prizes.

If you are looking for support to quit smoking, there are several opportunities available so you can quit smoking your way.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s First-Week Challenge Contest encourages adult smokers and tobacco users to quit smoking for the first week of each month for a chance to win $500. Why is the first week so important? If a person is successful for the first week, they are nine times more likely to quit for good. The First-Week Challenge is free to join and participants can take advantage of Smokers’ Helpline support services offered by phone, text or online. Register for the contest by the end of each month at www.FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca or call Smokers’ Helpline at 1-877-513-5333 (or the number on cigarette packages).

Run to Quit engages smokers to make healthy lifestyle changes and quit smoking for a chance to win a car or cash prizes. This program helps smokers to quit smoking by learning to walk or run five kilometres. Walking or running can help people cope with discomfort and cravings while cutting down and quitting smoking. Participants can join a free Do It Yourself Program or get extra support by joining a 10-week training program. Run to Quit is a partnership between Canadian Cancer Society and the Running Room and is made possible in part through funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada. To register visit www.RunToQuit.com.

Leave The Pack Behind has a six-week wouldurather…contest offered to all young adults aged 18 to 29 who are residents of Ontario. Wouldurather…contest is held annually to support young adults in their efforts to quit smoking, cut back their smoking, refrain from smoking while drinking or remain smoke-free. More young adults smoke than any other age group and most young adult smokers say they want to quit. This year, participants have the chance to win grand prizes worth up to $5,000! Contestants will receive regular support emails, can receive additional support through Smokers’ Helpline, and may be eligible to receive eight weeks of free nicotine replacement (gum or patch) to help them quit. Register by Jan. 22 at www.wouldurather.ca.

These programs are wonderful opportunities to get support and reach your goal of living smoke-free. See official program rules at www.FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca, www.RunToQuit.com and www.wouldurather.ca