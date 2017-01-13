Around 3,200 people in Ontario die each year from hospital-acquired infections such as C. Difficile, according to a report released by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU).

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the council charged Wednesday that provincial cuts to hospital funding have led to under-staffing in environmental services that is putting patients at unnecessary risk from infection. CUPE has long maintained that hospitals in the province are losing 1.8 per cent in funding per year due to frozen budgets and rising costs.

The study called “Hospital Acquired Infections: Stop Preventable Deaths,” based its findings primarily on a survey of 421 hospital housekeeping staff from more than 60 hospitals, along with recent reports from public health agency and other organizations. OCHU represents 34,000 employees in 120 hospitals, including the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

In a press conference in Pembroke, Louis Rodrigues, first vice-president of OCHU, explained that Public Health Agency of Canada data has shown more than 200,000 Canadians get infections each year while receiving healthcare. Of that number, he said more than 8,000 patients, more than 3,000 of them being from Ontario, die as a result. Based on those statistics, another 3,200 could die from hospital-acquired infections in 2017, the council has concluded. To put that number in perspective, Rodrigues noted that 800 people will statistically died this year in car crashes, while another 800 could die from suicide.

“Many of these deaths are preventable,” said Rodrigues. “We are pressing the provincial government to do more to bring the unacceptable high number of patient deaths down significantly and we believe this can be done.”

With the province cutting funding systematically over the years, OCHU maintains there are growing concerns that hospitals do not have the capacity and enough cleaning staff to keep bed rails, mattresses, taps, door handles and chairs sterilized and bacteria-free. As well those cuts have resulted high hospital bed occupancy levels, overcrowding and a rapid turnover of patients.

Nicholas Black, OCHU's regional vice-president for Northern Ontario, said academic studies are backing up what hospital cleaners are experiencing. He pointed to a 2014 survey of managers responsible for environmental services in 103 Canadian hospitals in which 46.9 per cent of those surveyed said they had enough personnel to adequately clean their hospital. Only 5.2 per cent strongly agreed there were sufficient housekeeping personnel.

“The study concluded environmental services staffing deficits mean that the cleaning necessary to prevent and control nosocomial infections will not be accomplished with the requisite frequency and thoroughness,” said Black, who works as a cleaner at Temiskaming District Hospital in New Liskeard.

According to the CUPE report, 78 per cent of those surveyed reported that more duties have been added to their work, while 76 per cent said they were working at a faster rate. Nearly 40 per cent of those locals representing 120 hospitals surveyed by CUPE last November responded that environmental services hours had been cut in their hospitals last year alone.

“Clearly cleaning in hospitals in the province needs to change,” added Black. “But after many years of real cuts to hospital funding there's increased pressures on hospitals to cut costs and cut staffs. After years of real funding in Ontario, all provinces fund their hospitals 25 per cent more than Ontario on the average. This under resourcing of cleaning of our hospitals is at the root of hospital-acquired infections.”

The report recommends that hospitals initiate thorough and systematic deep cleaning of facilities while intensifying regular cleaning. Hospitals should re-engineer and reorganize so that infectious patients don't share rooms or washrooms, and doctors should reserve antibiotics for the most stubborn of infections. The report added more needs to be done to encourage patient and visitor hand hygiene. It also suggested the proactive approach adopted by British hospitals where the rate of hospital-acquired infection rates have been reduced by having more cleaners per floor.

The issue of cuts to hospital hygiene isn't restricted to Ontario. The survey noted as an example that one British Columbia hospital's housekeeping section was left with enough funding for one bucket and mop per eight-hour shift. In some Montreal hospitals, the report quoted, housekeeping staff is stretched so thin that a cleaner is given exactly 36 seconds to clean a toilet.

