How many of us will be able to look back on a life completely fulfilled.

Better still, how many will have lived long enough to see a humble village rise into a vibrant, progressive town or made a lasting contribution to their community. Verner Stresman is, without a doubt, one person who meets all three criteria.

At 96, the retired farmer and journeyman has pretty much seen and lived it all. One of Petawawa’s oldest, (if not ‘the’ oldest) citizens, he is a walking treasure trove of stories with a boundless corporate knowledge on everything there is to know about this community.

“When I came here in ’48, the population was 800,” says Verner, who believes Petawawa’s sense of community may have slightly eroded as it has expanded in population to almost 17,000 souls. “It has changed so much. It got too big but the togetherness is gone.”

Born in February 1920 near Pembroke, ‘Vern,’ as he is more commonly known, was the third youngest of a family of eight children. He entered the world with one leg shorter than the other. Then at the age of two he broke his leg which didn’t set properly after the doctor removed the cast prematurely. Growing up with the disability sometimes attracted cruelty from classmates.

“I got some pretty nasty remarks.”

Raised on the family farm near Colby Lake in the Forest Lea area, Vern attended SS No. 8 in Alice Township, however, his education was interrupted when his grandfather, Henry Ducro, died. At age 14, he took over the major responsibilities at the farm. At the outset of the Second World War, his uncle suffered a fatal heart attack leaving Vern to solely run the homestead. Young Vern also lost his grandmother, who died in his arms.

As the conflict wore on, money became scarce forcing Vern, carrying a backpack, to walk 13 miles into Pembroke to get a job at one of the town’s sawmills.

“Let me tell you I learned a lot,” recounts Verner.

In 1946, Jack Mohns hired him to work at the Pine River Lumber Camp in Algonquin Park. Two years later, he ventured up to Camp Petawawa where he was employed demolishing the old ‘H’ huts, which were coming down to expand the ever-growing military facility. At the same time, he was occasionally asked to work as a German interpreter given the number of former German POWs who remained in Canada or who immigrated here. Vern then spent two years working in a local plumber’s shop acquiring his journeyman’s licence. Around this time, he got married to Margaret Klentz. The couple had two daughters, Mary and Linda. Margaret passed away in 1999.

After he was laid off from the camp, he was immediately hired by the Toronto-based English and Mold Plumbing and Heating Company. He eventually went to work for Mueller’s Plumbing, Heating and Electric, a Petawawa-based firm started up by a former German POW named Hans Mueller, whom Verner had helped. It was a chance encounter at Danny’s Restaurant in Petawawa that led Mueller to hire Verner.

“In 1952, when I came over from Germany you helped me to get established in Canada,” Hans said to Vern. “Now I would like to help you. Would you work for me as my head guy?”

Vern stayed with Mueller’s for the next 15 years attaining his provincial master plumber’s licence. Then in 1972, he took the step which changed his life when he became a member of the Petawawa Lions Club.

“That was the opening for me into public life.”

His volunteerism soon led Verner to his first leadership role. One night he was attending the Christmas dinner for the local Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) at the old Northwood Hotel when he received quite the shock. The local administrator for the CNIB announced from the head table that he had “the great honour and privilege to introduce you to the new chairman of the CNIB” and asked Verner to stand up.

As the CNIB chairman, Verner had the opportunity to represent the organization as a member of their national board in Toronto. This led to a meeting with Premier Bill Davis, the first of many Ontario premiers who would cross his path over the years including David Peterson and Mike Harris. Davis had some sound advice for Vern.

“He said don’t look at yourself as a handicap. You are a person. You are working. Set your mind on something and go for it. Don’t look back.”

In 1974, he became president of the Petawawa Lions Club, a post he held for five years (he was later named zone chairman as well). It was during this time that he was approached by Clara Mohns, who suggested that Petawawa should build its own seniors home. A citizens committee was formed and approached village council about the project. It was turned down. After a municipal election was held the committee went back but the seniors home was again rejected.

However, Vern says he kept at it becoming good friends with village clerk/treasurer Bob Rantz. Soon he managed to get support from then Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Len Hopkins and the riding’s MPP, Sean Conway. The lobbying efforts were successful as the group finally received approval from the province to put shovels in the ground. The news came in the final meeting with provincial officials where Vern notes they weren't confident the housing project would go ahead. Then the senior bureaucrat at the meeting surprised them.

“He said you’ve got your building so start planning.”

The 21-unit Riverview complex was opened in September 1983. Serving on that first board of directors, called the Petawawa Housing Corporation, along with Verner were Clara Mohns, Ed Chow, Bob Clouthier, Joyce Bell, Dennis Carmody, Betty Pantuso, Neil Bionda, Mike Habec, Dan Patrick, Allan Huckabone, Ralph Storey and James McGarvey.

He remained on the board for 30 years serving at times as chairman of the Petawawa Housing Corporation (today he remains a provincial adviser on seniors issues). When he retired from the board, the housing corporation honoured his contributions by naming the common room after him. Verner also established a permanent home on Bert Street.

“I built my own house from the foundation right up to the roof.”

His skill in electrical work secured him employment with Ontario Hydro as well as the maintenance crews at Base Petawawa.

“They used to call me the squirrel. I could climb up the poles.”

During his lifetime, Vern has witnessed some of Petawawa's bigger moments. As a volunteer with the Petawawa Fire Department, he was there when fire destroyed the Giesebrecht Pepsi bottling plant on the night of Jan. 2, 1959. He still remembers getting the call to respond to the scene at 10 p.m. that evening. The blaze was so great that it threatened two other businesses, including a restaurant and the Petawawa Deluxe Cleaners, as well as nearby houses.

“That was quite the fire I'll tell you.”

It was one of the worst fires in Petawawa's history. Although it took fire brigades from the township, Camp Petawawa and Stafford Township to bring the conflagration under control, firefighters were hindered by the lack of fire hydrants near the plant. The blaze was fuelled by more than 200 pounds of sugar. Two delivery trucks loaded with soft drinks were saved when the drivers, one of them being retired NHLer Roy Giesebrecht, managed to back them out of the burning building.

The heat from the fire was so intense that it melted the Icicles off Verner's house on Bert Street (which still stands behind the TD Bank). While the plant was pretty much gutted by the fire, Vern recalls the concern that Petawawa fire chief Larry Muncaster had about his firefighters entering the Petawawa Deluxe Cleaners where flames had reached the roof and where threatening to collapse the entire building. He adds the department escaped what could have been a catastrophe that night.

“Sometimes you never realize the danger you are in when fighting the fire. If those walls caved in, that's it. We would have all been gone.”

When the Petawawa River bridge collapsed on the evening of May 6, 1972, Vern was one of the first on the scene. It was a little after 11:30 p.m. when the bridge sagged 14 to 18 inches after its centre pier began to sink into the bottom of the Petawawa River. Vernon aided his brother in setting up the barricades on the village side of the bridge.

In the days before the bypass, the bridge collapse left thousands stranded on the base side of the river. Vern recalls that there was quite the controversy when military officials proposed putting a bailey bridge in the vicinity of Harry Street, a move that would have diverted all traffic to the base through the Riverview Subdivision (today the Algonquin Street-Park Drive subdivision). Finally there was a compromise on the crossing site.

“With that bridge down, the village was hurting. We needed transportation across the river. So finally they put the Bailey across. The Army put that in. It was quite a job.”

Vern isn't slowing down. In 2012, he received the prestigious Ontario Volunteer Service Award for 40 years with the Lions Club. This past October, he lent his voice to a major fundraising campaign to support the $3 million construction of 14 additional housing units that will expand the Riverview Seniors Apartment. The housing corporation is pledging to raise $200,000. In a nod to his longevity, Verner Stresman was given the honour of travelling in the coveted final float during the Petawawa 150th parade procession in 2015.

A fitting tribute, indeed, to a man who has left his mark on his beloved community.

