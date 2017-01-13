TROOPS TO LATVIA - Petawawa’s 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group could finally have another mission after the federal government announced that Canada will be deploying troops to Latvia next year.

During the NATO leaders’ summit in Warsaw, Poland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will take command of a 1,000-strong multinational force as part of the alliance’s strategy to deter Russian aggression in eastern Europe. A battle group from the western-based Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, will head overseas in early 2017 as the start of a long-term deployment.

While there has been no official announcement about Garrison Petawawa’s contribution, 2 Brigade will become the Canadian Army’s high readiness task force in July, 2017 and would be in a position to relieve the Canadian contingent in the Baltic state.

DEEP RIVER RESTRUCTURES FIRE DEPT. - Following a month of public consultation on the future of the Deep River Fire Service model, residents have given an overwhelming mandate for how they expect the Town of Deep River to move forward. Staff will now begin the process to present a compelling position at arbitration with a strong mandate from residents to reduce the number of full-time firefighters from eight to two, through attrition, while adding 24 volunteers, creating an effective and affordable fire department.

Council provided residents with two clear options: Accept an earlier arbitrator's award and reduce full-time firefighters from nine to eight and add 24 volunteer firefighters, or attempt to negotiate (including interest arbitration if necessary) a reduction in the number of full-time firefighters from eight to two (through attrition) and add 24 volunteers.

"Our residents have spoken and given us a clear mandate on how they want us to move forward," said Deep River Mayor Joan Lougheed in a release. "We appreciate the time and effort everyone has invested to study and understand the issues. Survey results and comments received will all be taken into consideration as we prepare for the next step. We will respect the wishes of our residents and will direct the town's resources toward the successful pursuit of Option 2."

A survey conducted by Simply Voting saw more than 89 per cent of residents who completed the survey select Option 2.

"This is an overwhelming directive from our residents," the mayor added. "When this council was elected 18 months ago we were given a responsibility to represent our residents and a mandate to make difficult decisions in the best financial interests of the community. We also committed to being open and transparent and making residents part of the decision-making process."

DRAGOONS TAKE PART IN NIJMEGEN MARCH – The Royal Canadian Dragoons head to Europe this week to walk the roads of the Netherlands in the world’s largest march.

Eleven personnel from Canada’s oldest cavalry regiment will take part in the International Four Days Marches in Nijmegen beginning July 17. The team departed the garrison Thursday morning.

While Nijmegen teams have traditionally been deployed by a combined garrison or brigade team, this marks the first time in a while that a single unit will be accepting the physically demanding challenge.

“Canada’s history with the Netherlands is very special,” said Capt. Nathan MacIntosh, the team’s captain.

The Nijmegen Marches require that military entrants complete the four-day, 160-kilometre route in combat uniform, carrying a minimum rucksack load of 10 kilograms.

GRIEF COUNSELLING OFFERED - The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre is now offering grief counselling, thanks to support from the Renfrew County United Way.

During an introductory information session held July 13 at the Ottawa Valley Health and Wellness Centre, located at 315 Pembroke St. East, Monique Yashinskie, administrator and co-founder of the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, said the United Way has presented the centre with $24,832 in funding so it can offer this service free of charge.

“The Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre was formed because of the lack of mental health services,” she said. In partnership with the West Champlain Healthy Community Corporation, it was set up in the form of a walk-in clinic as that was the best way to reach the clients. Being able to add a grief counsellor enhances the services.

TRAINING CENTRE NAMED AFTER FALLEN SOLDIER – Focusing on training the doctors, clinicians and medics of the future, 1 Canadian Field Hospital has dedicated a special medical simulation room in memory of a fallen comrade.

The unit recently took time from its busy schedule to officially open the Master Cpl. Kristal Giesebrecht Medical Simulation Room. Master Cpl. Giesebrecht was killed On June 26, 2010 in Kandahar, Afghanistan when the armoured vehicle she was travelling in struck an improvised explosive device. An eight-year veteran of the Canadian Forces, the 34-year-old native of Wallaceburg, Ont. was married to Matt Giesebrecht, of Petawawa.

Housed inside the Capt. Marion Sarah Barr Building, the facility duplicates how the field hospital would set up its treatment wards in an operational theatre. The room is divided into two major sections. The resuscitation bay provides initial assessment, triage and stabilization of incoming casualties. The level and quality of emergency care provided here is comparable to that of an emergency room you find at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

TENSION AT NORTH ALGONA/WILBERFORCE – Faced with what she calls harassment and intimidation, Deborah Farr stated emphatically Thursday she will not resign as mayor of the township.

During a special meeting between the council and representatives of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the embattled mayor revealed that she received threatening phone calls after her own council introduced a motion asking her to resign.

“I am basically bullied at every council meeting,” said Farr.

The meeting had been called to assist the mayor and her councillors, all newly elected in November 2014, in clearly defining their roles, clarifying their relationships with staff and in moving ahead with the development of a strategic plan. Farr wanted the ministry’s opinion on whether a motion, tabled by councillors James Brose and Dave Plumb calling for the mayor’s resignation back in May, should be squashed altogether.

Steve Seller, municipal adviser for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, said that no council has the power to remove a mayor and that she will remain in that position until her term is up in 2018. He added there is no recall mechanism as well under the Ontario Municipal Act.

“That is not a motion that should be on the floor,” said Seller. “It was out of order.”

EGANVILLE STILL STANDING – Community pride was in evidence Tuesday at the Eganville Arena, as 500 gathered there to see themselves Still Standing.

The CBC television series, hosted by comedian Jonny Harris, featured the Ottawa Valley village in an episode broadcast July 19. The lighthearted show highlighted visits to the Eganville Leader, the Bonnechere Caves, Engine House Coffee and the Eganville Legion, as well as shining the spotlight on the Searson sisters and Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy, who made the show’s host mayor for the day.

Harris also had the honour of being taken out on the Bonnechere River during the annual mass paddle held to celebrate the river, where every canoe and kayak in the area seemed to be on the water.

Murphy said it had been a long 14 months waiting from when the show was filmed here to when it officially aired, but it was worth the wait.

“Being part of Still Standing was an amazing experience and one I will never forget,” she said.

THANK YOU BBQ - DEEP RIVER – In February, the town of Deep River rallied to bring in and help settle a Syrian refugee family.

Five months later, the six-member Albakhit family is settling in, and Deep River Welcome, the group which oversaw the effort to bring them in to Canada, hosted a community barbecue to thank everyone for their support.

Janice Wilson, Deep River Welcome co-ordinator, said it is because of the combined efforts of the different faith communities that this happened at all.

“Everyone has been very, very generous in the settling of this family,” she said. “We wanted to say thank you.”

On July 10, around 300 came by during the two-hour picnic, which was held at Centennial Rock located on the Deep River waterfront. Wilson said it was the perfect location and the perfect day for the event, which was both sunny and warm.

Besides the Albakhit family, members of the Deep River Welcome group and Deep River residents, members of the Islamic community from Toronto were also on hand to help celebrate this success.

OTTAWA RIVER GETS HERITAGE RIVER DESIGNATION - Parks Canada is ending a decade-long campaign to win recognition for Canada’s “original trans-Canada highway” with the announcement July 28 that the federal and Ontario governments have designated the Ontario portion of the Ottawa River as a Canadian Heritage River.

“It’s important because it recognizes the historical, cultural and recreational significance of the Ottawa River,” Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna, the federal minister responsible for Parks Canada, told Postmedia.

The 590-kilometre designated section extends from the head of Lake Timiskaming to East Hawkesbury. The boundary between Ontario and Quebec runs down the middle of that stretch of the river, but only the Ontario side falls under the designation. Nor does it apply to the 681 kilometres of the river that flow entirely within Quebec.

HYDRO COMMITTEE MEETS - Residents of Allumette Island are continuing their quest to force Hydro Quebec to deal with power problems that have long plagued the Ottawa River community.

Following a well-attended special council meeting held in Chapeau on June 14, a Special Hydro Electric Advocacy Committee was struck, consisting of local municipal councillors and members of the community, and on July 27 in the village of St. Joseph, the committee held its first meeting to update the broader community on their plans and efforts so far.

"I'm really pleased with how the meeting went," Isle-Aux-Allumette Mayor Winston Sunstrum said following the meeting, "especially with the participation of the committee giving various points of view. People in the audience brought up situations of outages that I never would have thought of."

According to literature distributed by the committee, from the beginning of January through to the end of June, the island lost power no fewer than 36 times, with 22 outages occurring in the month of June alone. More than two thirds of these outages lasted only a minute or two, but on a few occasions, homes were without power for well over two or three hours.

The most damaging outage happened on June 12, which involved a surge that made a significant impact on a variety of homes in the area.

"The last surge we had was so powerful it blew out light bulbs, it fried plugs in walls, and in the village here [St. Joseph] there were arcs of electricity in one of the houses," says Sunstrum. "Surge protectors were fried and smoking, and that could be dangerous in the middle of the night. It could easily start a fire."

SUhler@postmedia.com