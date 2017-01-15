GLOUCESTER – The Pembroke Lumber Kings handed the Gloucester Rangers a 3-2 defeat during their out-of-town game on Friday night.

After suffering two significant losses – with their 6-2 loss against the Kanata Lasers on Jan. 5 followed by a 6-3 shutout by the Carleton Place Canadians on Jan. 8 – the Lumber Kings slowly edged their way back with a 3-2 win against the Rangers on Jan. 13 at the Earl Armstrong Arena.

The Lumber Kings were first on the board in the opening period, with Jacob Kamps scoring a powerplay goal eight minutes into the game with assistance from teammates Matthew Barnaby and Salim Mahi-Beaudry.

Into the second period, the Lumber Kings maintained their 1-0 lead which they soon doubled through a short-handed shot from James Buckley with assistance from Patrick Kyte and Kamps.

The Rangers finally made their way onto the board 10 minutes into the third period with a breakaway goal from Darius Gibson that was assisted by Drew Shields.

Gaining confidence and determination from their sudden goal, the Rangers kicked up their momentum a notch as they quickly began to maneuver past their opponents’ defence with Ryan Cullen (through assists from Jahwara Rennalls and Drew Shields) firing a goal past Lumber Kings’ goaltender Jake Smith.

Falling into a 2-2 tie by the end of the third period, the game headed into overtime during which both teams fervently battled it out on ice in an effort to be crowned the champions.

As spectators sat on the edge of their seats in eager anticipation, Lumber Kings’ Patrick Kyte quickly gained possession of the puck (through assistance from Jacob Kamps and Salim Mahi-Beaudry) to fire the winning goal at three minutes into the game to solidify his team’s 3-2 win.

Three Star Selection: Jacob Kamps (Star #1, Pembroke), Patrick Kyte (Star #2, Pembroke) Ryan Cullen (Star #3, Gloucester).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Brockville shutout Kemptville 5-2, Cumberland edged Smiths Falls 4-3, Hawkesbury downed Kanata 7-4 and Ottawa defeated Carleton Place 3-2.

