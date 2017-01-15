Vintage snowmobiles ride into Eganville

EGANVILLE – Over 70 sled heads, both young and old, showed off their vintage machines at the 17th Annual Eganville Old Snowmobile Show.

The winter tradition, hosted by the Ottawa Valley Old Sledheads and the Bonnechere Sno-Drifters, took place on Jan. 14 at the Eganville Snowdrifters Clubhouse.

For the event’s ‘snow and shine’, attendees mixed and mingled with other snowmobile enthusiasts while admiring the old machines that ranged from vintage pre-1970 originals to modern sleds from 1990 and onward.

Aside from the show and awards, attendees also enjoyed a swap section were they could buy and sell snowmobile parts and chat with fellow snowmobile aficionados about restoration tips and tricks.

“This event is all about the love of vintage snowmobiles and keeping that love alive,” said organizer Robin Van Hoof, who also serves as the vice-president of the Eganville Snow Drifters Club.

Van Hoof said the event was a huge success and she was very happy with the 78-registrant turnout that nearly doubled the 40 of last year.

“We’ve had a good turnout this year. The crowd has pretty much doubled and it’s one of our best years,” said Van Hoof. “We’ve had participants of all ages – from a nine-year-old to some in their 70s. Snowmobiling is for both the young and young at heart.”

According to Van Hoof, there were participants coming from far and wide across Ontario to take part in the showcase.

“Today we had people coming from all over, with some from North Bay, Toronto, Peterborough, Burk’s Falls, Sudbury, New Hamburg, Deep River, Carlton Place among others,” said Van Hoof.

Paul Jolicoeur was one of the snowmobile owners proudly showing off his prized machine.

The 64-year-old snowmobile enthusiast drove nine-hours from Windsor, Ontario to take part in the show for his second year in a row.

“I’ve been snowmobiling for 45 years now and I’ve been going to shows like these for 25 years,” said Jolicoeur. “I was raised on snow sleds and started riding them with my dad when I was a young kid. The first one I was introduced to was a 1968 and the one I’m showing off today is my 1970 T&T 640 snowmobile. I own 10 in total but this is the one I bring to shows.”

Along with individuals, the show also brought in a few snowmobile-loving families including the Larocque family.

Traveling from Carlton Place, Ontario, Jim Larocque brought along with wife Wendy, his mom Claire and his two daughters seven-year-old Hannah and 10-year-old Sandra.

Jim expressed how his entire family loves snowmobiling as it’s a fun activity that they can all enjoy together during the winter.

He added that they enjoy coming out to these shows to meet with old snowmobiling friends, show off their beloved machines and admire the other ones on display.

“I’ve been snowmobiling for more than 30 years and now my wife and kids do it. It’s something fun that we can all do together,” said Jim. “We own eight snowmobiles and we brought three out today for this event.”

On top of that, Van Hoof said that the spectator count was also significantly higher than previous years.

After spectators had the chance to roam about and view all of the machines, they filled out voting ballots to determine the best in each class.

Categories ranged from pre-1970 to 1981-1990 original or restored, to Best Race Sled and Best Rat Sled. Trophy classes for the Best Mini-Sleds and Best of Show were included as well.

Last year, the Larocque family won ‘Best in Class for 1970-75 Restored’ as well as the ultimate ‘Best in Show’ for their vintage snowmobile.

“We won it last year and we’re hoping to win it again this year,” smiled Jim Larocque.

Up next, from Feb. 17 to 19 at the Eganville Snowdrifters Clubhouse, snowmobile enthusiasts can look forward to the 43rd annual Bonnechere Cup featuring around 150-200 of the fastest snowmobile racers from North America.

