Members of the Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Fire Department remain on the scene of an early morning house fire in the township.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, members of the Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a fully engulfed residential structure fire on Queen Street in Killaloe. The fire department also attended to begin extinguishing the fire.

Police have determined that one person remains unaccounted for. The coroner, Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit have been contacted and will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Queen Street has been temporarily closed as police continue with the investigation. Motorists are being detoured onto Boland Street. The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as investigators are still making their way to the scene of the fire.

