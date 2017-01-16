The Pembroke Lumber Kings nabbed a second consecutive win when they defeated the Ottawa Jr. Senators 4-3 during their home game on Sunday night.

The Lumber Kings opened up the first period with D’Andre John firing a goal within the first two minutes off assists from teammates Justin Felhaber and Tayler Egan.

The local favourites maintained their precarious 1-0 lead for the majority of the period until Jr. Senators’ Chiwetin Blacksmith tied up the score with a shorthanded goal in the final four minutes (with an assist from Merrick Rippon).

Into the second period, Lumber Kings’ Salim Mahi-Beaudry skillfully gained possession of the puck within the first three minutes of the game and sunk an assisted goal past the past an attempted block by Jr. Senators’ netminder Nicholas Campbell.

Leading 2-1, the Jr. Senators kicked into higher gear to match their adversaries with a goal from Jordan Renaud (with assists from Devon Daniels and Teddy Simson) at the seven minute mark.

With a 2-2 tie going into the third, both teams began displaying more tension and aggression and racked up a number of penalties as they fervently battled it out on ice in an effort to take the lead.

The Jr. Senators racked up 25 penalty minutes on seven infractions and the Lumber Kings followed closely behind with 23 minutes on six infractions. Lumber Kings’ Patrick Kyte and Mason Vaughan received the majority of their team’s penalties for fighting, cross checking and hooking.

Moving into the first two minutes of the third and final period, the Jr. Senators took back their lead as Luke McCaw nabbed a power-play goal off an assist from Zachary Cross.

With a 3-2 score for the Jr. Senators, the Lumber Kings fervently battled their opponents as the final few minutes ticked on by.

By the 18:00 minute mark, Lumber Kings’ pulled goaltender Jake Smith to gain an extra attacker in an attempt to tie up the game.

A few seconds after the pull, Brendan Browne (with assists from Salim Mahi-Beaudry and Jacob Kamps) fired a goal to tie up the game 3-3.

With less than two minutes to go in the third and final period, Mahi-Beaudry stormed in on a breakaway (with assists from Peter Falivena and Noah Rowland) and netted the game winning goal to secure the Lumber Kings’ 4-3 win.

For the current standings of the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL), the Lumber Kings are sitting in 10th position with a total of 35 points. The Jr. Senators are in 2nd position with a staggering 60 points.

More than halfway through the regular season, the Lumber Kings have 20 more games to play before the top eight teams move on to the quarter-finals.

Three Star Selection: Salim Mahi-Beaudry (Star #1, Pembroke), Jake Smith (Star #2, Pembroke), Chiwetin Blacksmith (Star #3, Ottawa), Jacob Kamps (Star #4, Pembroke).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Carlton Place shutout Nepean 4-2, Kanata edged Cornwall 6-5, Cumberland downed Kemptville 6-1, and Brockville defeated Gloucester 4-1.

