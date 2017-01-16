Many people are concerned about the relationship that will develop between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau.

JFK and Diefenbaker did not get along. Lyndon B. Johnson is alleged to have manhandled Lester B. Pearson uttering that he had “p****d on his rug. Nixon’s estimation of Pierre Trudeau was well documented in the Watergate tapes. Words that can’t be used in this newspaper.

Mulroney and Reagan? Irish eyes were smiling. Everyone hated that because, of course, Reagan was a lightweight actor with his finger on the nuclear switch.

Chretien and Clinton were close, which was great of course. But Stephen Harper (or Stevie) was very close to President George W. Bush, which was bad of course.

To make life easier I offer up this simple equation: Conservative Prime Minister plus Republican President equals bad. Liberal Prime Minister and Democratic President equals good.

Which brings me to the ‘bromance’ between President Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau and Obama were tight. When VP Joe Biden comes to Ottawa to say that the world is looking to Canada for leadership on the environment you know that Trudeau is being set up as a protector of Obama’s legacy.

With outgoing President Obama establishing an office in the headquarters of the World Wildlife Fund, you know that Trudeau will be at the top of his Rolodex for all environmental matters.

But you know for certain that environmental causes will be at the bottom of Trump’s “America First” priorities. America is going to fire up the coal ovens and start pumping that oil. Environmental consequences be damned.

But before I get into what Trudeau should do about it, it want to touch on two other relationships. Just prior to leaving office, Pierre Trudeau started a peace initiative. No one can argue about the importance of peace. Pierre Trudeau travelled to Washington to meet with populist president Reagan only to hit a wall. Reagan thought that the path to peace was by preparing for war. Trudeau’s plea fell on deaf ears.

Ronald Reagan is credited with bringing down the Soviet Union and the Berlin Wall in part because of the nuclear arms race. Pierre Trudeau’s quest for world peace proved elusive. However, Pierre Trudeau did get one thing right: Canada is a mouse in bed with an elephant and we have to be careful which way America rolls.

The other relationship I want to mention is Canada and China. We are working hard to establish markets, trade and commerce with China. In fact, some people are paying $1,500 just to talk to Trudeau about it. China does not have a good record on the environment, human rights and trade. China is Canada’s third largest trade partner. We want to grow that. We want to keep it and, I would argue, we have turned a blind eye to many of their abuses. And, rightfully so. If we are going to court China we need to treat the USA as well if not better. We need them.

Our economies are incredibly intertwined. The auto sector alone is worth billions and we can start factoring in more oil exports (Keystone XL) as well as forestry products into the future. Personally, I don’t think Trump gives a second thought to Canada on many issues. I would venture that, to him, Canada is a part of the United States of America.

In the next four years, perhaps eight, no one is going to accuse Trump on “thinking too deep” on any matter. His clearly stated mission is to put America first, buy American, build American. We need to position ourselves as a commercial extension of America.

We offer a lot: we are America’s largest trading partner with the world’s longest unprotected border with comparable wages and working conditions. Jobs and factories being moved Mexico, India, or China are not going to be moved to Canada given its tax rate and social programs. Companies move to save money.

My advice to Justin Trudeau is to honour that relationship. Forgo being the last bastion of liberalism and keep Canada’s interests first and foremost. Forgo the urge to browbeat Trump about the environment, climate change or melting ice. Trump will marginalize Trudeau if he does – and Canada does not need that.

Personal relationships ebb and flow, presidents and prime ministers come and go. Speak up when you need to but remember that the greater interest is in the greater commercial good. That would go far in actually helping the middle class.