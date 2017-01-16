The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is set to renew its lease with the County of Renfrew.

The county’s Development and Property Committee voted to recommend county council pass a bylaw to enter into a five year lease with the health unit, which occupies half of the county building on International Drive.

The existing lease expires on Feb. 28, 2017, and the new lease would commence March 1, 2017, ending Feb. 28, 2022.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet, development and property committee chairman, said it was amazing this process of settling a lease has gone as smooth as it has, and he is quite pleased with the outcome. He said the cooperation at all levels has been excellent.

“Congratulations on all parties to be able to do this,” he said.

Under the five-year lease agreement, the health unit pays an ever increasing rental charge each year for the five years. The first year, rent is $312,235.28, paid in 12 instalments of $26,019.61 plus HST.

In year two, the rent is $320,041.16, with each monthly payment $26,670.10.

The third year, it is $328,042.19, paid out over 12 months for $27,336.85.

The fourth year, rent would be $336,243.25, paid in monthly payments of $28,020.27.

Lastly, in the fifth year, the rent is $344,649.33, split in payments of $28,720.78.

While the development and property committee approved this, it still needs the final approval of county council to take effect. Their next meeting is Jan. 25, 2017.

