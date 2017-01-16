BISHOP FINISHES FOURTH AT RIO GAMES: Summer 2016 left a mark on the hearts of all in Eganville as they spent the season cheering on hometown girl Melissa Bishop as she raced for gold in her second Olympics at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.

After achieving the fastest overall time (1:58.38) in the 800-metre race, Bishop placed second in her semifinal (1:59.05) to earn an automatic berth in the Olympic final. In the final race, Bishop put her best foot forward and blazed to a new Canadian record of 1:57.02 seconds – only to be passed in the final 50 metres by Margaret Nyairera Wambui of Kenya.

She did what she could - and delivered the best performance of her life when it mattered most - but it wasn’t enough. Eganville’s world-class champion shed a few tears as she let go of her 2016 Olympic gold medal dreams and accepted her fourth place finish.

“This racing, it’s all going to come down to the last 50 metres,” Bishop said as she fought to keep her composure. “It was to be expected that everybody would be there. I just didn’t think it was going to turn out like that."

Doug and Alison Bishop, who travelled down to Rio to cheer on Melissa, expressed their pride in the hard work, passion and sportsmanship displayed by their daughter.

“She’s the best version of the athlete that she can be right now,” her father said.

PEMBROKE LAWYER SWORN IN AS JUDGE: Pembroke lawyer, Michael G. March, became known as “His Honour.” The barrister, spent 21 years of practising law in the Upper Ottawa Valley under his belt, was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 18. Replacing Justice Grant Radley-Walters, who retired in May, March was officially sworn into the new position on Aug. 30. Amiable and highly regarded by colleagues and clients alike, March said he was overwhelmed when Attorney General Yasir Naqvi asked him to serve on the bench. He also expressed how he fully appreciates the weight and gravity of the decisions he now has to make.

“You have to be patient and understanding (as a judge) and appreciate what many of these people, who are there before you, have gone through or are going through,” noted March. “That compassion is essential.”

EGANVILLE HONOURS PAST AND CELEBRATES FUTURE: Eganville marked its 125th anniversary with a memorable homecoming ceremony over the August long weekend. The highlight of the weekend long celebrations was a musical tribute to Eganville’s 125-year history, where musicians and dancers went through the decades of the community in story and song, among other events.

The weekend concluded with a special ceremony looking forward to the village’s future. On Aug. 1, members of the Bonnechere Valley Township council and members of the public sealed off the village’s time capsule, not to be opened again for 75 years – in time for Eganville’s 200th anniversary.

Inside the capsule were many items which had been collected from local residents and groups.

Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy said everyone is defined by the generation they are part of, and so the capsule will preserve that identity for others to discover when they open it in 2091.

140+ PADDLERS JOURNEY ALONG THE OTTAWA RIVER: In kayaks or canoes or standing on boards, folks young and old paddled the majestic Ottawa River from Aug. 5 to 7, celebrating our greatest natural resource.

More than 140 strapped on a life jacket and took to the body of water historians have dubbed the “original trans-Canada highway” in whatever form of craft they felt comfortable to mark the second annual Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival.

“We are lucky,” said paddler boarder Jeannie Ford, who came from Ottawa for the festival. “We live in such a great area with all these waterways. You'd be crazy not to do some kind of paddling so we're blessed that way.”

Saturday was the highlight of the weekend as the kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddlers launched from Petawawa Point on a timed 13-kilometre race to Pembroke. Later, a four-kilometre race was held. While some found the waves choppy, others had to navigate around other obstacles such as submerged logs and rocks as the river is at unusually low levels currently.

SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE: Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) quickly responded to a call about an attempted robbery at Pembroke’s Shoppers Drug Mart on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. The lone female suspect approached the store’s pharmacy counter and demanded the clerks supply her with a prescription drug. She told the clerks she was carrying a weapon, however, witnesses did not see one.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police did not say if the suspect made off with any drugs or the nature of the weapon. Once the scene was secured, the OPP Canine Unit, supported by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and East Region Identification Unit, deployed a tracking dog. The handler and the dog were seen following a scent trail behind the boxstore in an easterly direction.

Despite a long and arduous search, the police were never able to locate the suspect.

50 YEARS OF BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB: Providing a fun, safe place and serving the needs of the community for 50 years is no small feat, so it made sense to throw a party to celebrate. And that is exactly what the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club did on Sept. 17 to mark it’s 50th anniversary. The community was invited to take in a range of kids activities at Champlain Discovery Public School to mark the milestone.

Executive director Rhodina Turner said that the club’s continued success has only been made possible through the combined support from volunteers, staff and donors. Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay thanked Turner, her staff and volunteers for providing such a valuable service for the past five decades.

“For the kids, this is such a great, inclusive organization,” the mayor said at the time of the event.

Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon echoed similar thoughts.

“To form this body 50 years ago to help boys get along and learn how to communicate, what a great vision,” Emon said. “This organization has stood the test of time and continues to improve.”

GENERATIONS OF WARRIORS REMEMBERED: Two generations of warriors came together to commemorate and celebrate their shared heritage. Veterans of the First Special Service Force (FSSF) and their families met at both Royal Canadian Legion branches in Pembroke and Petawawa from Aug. 10 to 13 for the 70th reunion.

The service commemorated the 42 FSSF veterans who have passed away since the 2015 reunion. At the time, there were currently 125 living veterans of the legendary unit, 36 in Canada and another 90 in the United States. The youngest is 92-years-old, the oldest 107. The event coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR), a descendant of the original elite brigade.

On Aug. 10, CSOR veterans and their families honoured the milestone with a reunion and memorial service at the Royal Canadian Legion 517 in Petawawa. Formed in 1942, the original CSOR brigade, nicknamed the “Devil’s Brigade,” recruited men who were jack-of-all-trades and the top soldiers in their individual units.

“They were the forerunners of the Rangers, the Navy SEALs and the British commandos,” said Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet at the time. “They did stellar work in the Second World War and gave us the freedoms that we all enjoy.”

BODYBUILDER WINS PROV. TITLE: With grit and determination, Lynn Cooper fulfilled her dream by winning the Ontario championship in bodybuilding. The local woman attended the 2016 GNC Allmax Ontario Natural Championships, which took place Aug. 6 at Centennial Hall, London, Ont., taking home the Grand Masters Bikini title.

What made this victory all the more meaningful was the road Cooper has walked to get there.

A month before Cooper was to head to London to compete in the provincials, she was diagnosed with aggressive lobular breast cancer. Right then, family and friends urged her to quit and concentrate on her health instead of the competition. Cooper said pushing forward and continuing to work out helped her by keeping her mind off of the cancer. Afterwards, returning with her provincial trophy, Cooper said her parents then understood what the championships meant to her.

PEMBROKE DECLARES AUG. 21 AS GREY SISTERS DAY: The city of Pembroke declared Aug. 21 as Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception Day.

During the Aug. 9 council meeting, Mayor Michael LeMay made the declaration to mark the religious order’s 90 years of service to the residents of Pembroke and area. The community was established in 1926.

“Over the years, the contributions of the Grey Sisters to education and health care in Pembroke expanded into new areas, including the Lorrain School of Nursing, Marianhill, Pembroke General Hospital – now the Pembroke Regional Hospital – and Our Lady’s High School, now known as Bishop Smith Catholic High School,” he said.

“Today, the work of the Grey Sisters frequently involves partnering with others supporting projects as volunteers, whether by serving on boards or by personal ministry, or providing financial assistance to enable work that is consistent with their mission in the world.”

The mayor thanked the Sisters for their past and present services to the residents of the city and area.

SOLDIER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT: A soldier who served with Canadian special forces in Petawawa was charged with sexual assault on Aug. 16. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid charges under the National Defence Act against Cpl. Simon Cadieux.

The charges relate to an alleged sexual assault that took place while 25-year-old Cadieux, then a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment, was on an exercise in Jamaica in November 2015. The alleged victim is also a member of the Canadian Forces, the military confirmed. Cadieux faced one count of sexual assault, one count of drunkenness and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner.

