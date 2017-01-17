Chris Pratt has joked he’s been preparing for a “sexy scene” with wife Anna Faris on her sitcom Mom for the “past 10 years”.

The Scary Movie actress has made no secret about wanting Chris to guest star on her U.S. comedy and she finally got her wish when he was cast as horse trainer Nick, who falls for Anna’s character Christy.

They get to enjoy a “sexy scene” in the episode and Chris laughed they have been preparing for that moment since they got together in 2007, on the set of movie Take Me Home Tonight.

“We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene,” he joked to ETOnline. “We’ve been rehearsing that for 10 years.”

He also found the job one of the most enjoyable experiences in his career to date.

“This is the most fun I think I’ve ever had on a set,” he added. “It’s really nice to see your spouse in their work environment. Well, I don’t know if it is for everyone. It is for me because my wife is Anna Faris.”

The 37-year-old had been itching to guest star on the show, which is filmed in front of a live audience. While Chris would regularly watch the taping and hope he could join his wife on set, it took some time for him to fit it into his hectic filming schedule.

“Being her guest on Fridays when they would tape, part of me was always a little jealous that I couldn’t be out there on that stage with them and doing the curtain call at the end,” he said. “This is really cool.”

The episode, which airs in the U.S. on Thursday, marks Chris’ return to TV since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015 and his first time filming in front of a live audience.

He married Anna in 2009 and they have a four-year-old son named Jack.