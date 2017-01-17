Grips versus Sticks returns Jan. 21

It's back!

The Grips versus Sticks fundraising showdown between the Pembroke Lumber Kings and the Upper Valley Gymnastics Club is on again this Saturday, with Fellowes High School gym the arena.

On Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., select hockey players and gymnasts will compete in a series of six floor exercises – planks, chin ups, push ups, leg lifts, sprints and dips – with the team amassing the most points being named the winner.

This will be the fourth time they have faced off, and both sides have much to prove. The gymnasts have taken the first two contests in 2011 and 2012, while in last year’s Grips versus Sticks, the Lumber Kings and the UVGC tied, winning three events apiece.

Yvonne Lely, one of the club’s competitive coaches, said she is looking forward to this, and hopes the event will draw a big crowd.

“For our gymnasts, the exercises are a daily thing to do,” she said, noting it is one of their strengths.

The fundraising will help the club offset some of the costs of attending competitions.

When Grips versus Sticks debuted in 2011, 10 events were held simultaneously with 20 competitors taking part, an organized chaos familiar to gymnastic competitions but hard for the audience to keep track of all the action.

In 2012, each event was held one at a time, with five Lumber Kings paired up against five gymnasts in five events, with each participant collecting points for their team. The scores collected by each team were added up for each exercise, and a point was given to the team that won that exercise. The team with the most points by the end of the event was crowned champion.

After an absence of four years, the event returned in 2016, and proved popular enough to merit a return engagement.

The fourth Grips versus Sticks event is being held this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Fellowes High School gym and starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going towards the Upper Valley Gymnastics Club. A canteen will be open on site and there will be other fundraising activities as well. All are welcome.

