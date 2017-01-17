The Ottawa Valley Vikings fought their way to the top at the Provincial Challenge Cup to earn the club’s first silver medal.

The Ottawa Valley Vikings Volleyball Club was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing local athletes with the opportunity to play volleyball at the highest level possible their age group.

“In our first year, we only had two teams. But over the years we’ve grown so we now have seven all-girls teams,” said Vikings Club president Dave Dobson.

Dobson explained that the club – which represents female volleyball players in age groups from under 14 to 18 – offers the players a chance to go up against the top talent in their age level from across the province.

Each year, the Ottawa Valley Vikings along with hundreds of other teams within the Ontario Volleyball Association (OVA) partake in the Challenge Cup – one of four compulsory provincial tournaments – at various locations across the province.

“There are over 900 teams in Ontario,” said Dobson. “Our girls typically play against teams from Eastern Ontario – so coming from places like Kingston, Cornwall and the Ottawa area.”

Based on wins, loses and points, teams then advance to a provincial championship with the opportunity to move on to the nationals.

“After the four tournaments are completed, all teams play in the Ontario Championships in late April in Waterloo,” said Dobson. “This year, our two U-15 girls teams and our U-14 girls team are all planning on competing in the nationals.”

From Jan. 14 to 15 at Fellowes High School, the Ottawa Valley Vikings, served as hosts to the U-16 and U-15 Girls Challenge Cups.

First up on Saturday was the U-16 Girls Challenge Cup which pit nine teams from three different divisions against one another.

The Vikings had two U-16 teams vying for gold – with the Vikings Black team in ‘Pool A’ and the Vikings Red in ‘Pool B’.

The day-long round robin saw the Vikings Black block, hit and serve their way to the top as they downed the Ottawa Rebels (25-8, 25-15) and crushed the Pumas (25-10 25-22).

Into the quarter-finals, they dispatched the Vikings Red (25-9, 25-21) and in the semifinals they beat Vision VC (17-15, 25-22, 17-15).

After powering past their opponents and making their way to the gold championship round, the Vikings were ultimately defeated by the Peterborough Thunder (14-25, 19-25), but through their hard work and effort their scored a praise-worthy silver.

On Sunday, the U-15 Girls Challenge Cup took over the courts with nine teams – including Vikings Black of ‘Pool A’ and Vikings Red of ‘Pool B’ – from the three divisions vying for the championship title.

During the round robin, the Vikings Black were outmatched by Northern Chill (12-25, 19-25) but overcame the Peterborough Thunder (25-12, 25-22).

Moving into the quarter-finals, the Vikings Black were ultimately defeated by the North Bay Lakers (25-21, 25-22) and lost their spot in the finals.

West Nipissing Wild scored silver and Nor et Or De Montagne were crowned with gold in the championship round.

