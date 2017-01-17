Pembroke’s Peaceful Path Yoga Project aims to help people to truly keep calm and carry on.

Founder and executive director Shannon MacLaggan, who has been practising and teaching yoga and meditation for 12 years, said that the new non-profit organization will be bringing accessible yoga and meditation to vulnerable community members in the Ottawa Valley.

“Over the past few years, I’ve been working with different community organizations like Columbus House and Marguerite Centre and I’ve really noticed a huge financial gap in the community. It’s made me realize that accessible yoga is something that’s so needed in this community,” said Shannon. “There's just so much work that can be done and that is desperately needed in this community. Through the Peaceful Path Yoga Project we just want to reach as far as we can and help those individuals who are in vulnerable situations and who would greatly benefit from yoga but don’t have the financial means to access it. The practice of yoga has been demonstrated to help with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and the list goes on – so those are the people we’ll be aiming to help.”

The long-time yogi shared how she founded Peaceful Path on the belief that yoga has the power to shape and change lives and that the practice should be accessible to everyone.

“I really believe in the power of yoga and the healing properties of just how empowering and beautiful it really is,” said Shannon.

She expressed how the practice of yoga can help individuals to find peace wherever they are on the path of life – as reflected in the non-profit’s name itself, Peaceful Path.

“We named it Peaceful Path, because life's a path and yoga's a path,” said Shannon. “We're all on the same path and we're all in it together and through those ups and downs of life we can find peace through yoga. Life can be really challenging and difficult for all of us but yoga is a way to find that sense of peace.”

Her husband, Pete, stressed that practising yoga and meditation can significantly heal both the mind and the body through its simple and balanced principles that revolve around the maintenance of a peaceful state-of-mind and awareness of the self.

He detailed how the practice has even been clinically proven to heal a number of physical and mental ailments.

“Yoga and meditation offer significant stress reduction through a combination of movement, relaxation and guided awareness that focuses on releasing tension. Together, it has a regulatory effect on the nervous system and the effects are immediate,” said Pete. “As you regulate your breathing, as you relax, as you move your body and let go of tension – your body and mind begins to mitigate against the negative results of stress. Beyond that we improve things like circulation, digestion and respiration. There's a whole host of physiological benefits from the practice of yoga that basically shifts someone towards wellness.”

The non-profit will be officially launching this winter through the collaborative teamwork of Shannon and Pete along with seven other board members.

Board member and secretary Tricia Lynch expressed how she looks forward to launching Peaceful Path and helping vulnerable and under-served community members on their journey towards finding peace through the accessible yoga and meditation classes.

“Not everyone can access a yoga class, similar to the way that not everyone can access a gym membership – that's a big part of why the project started. We want to provide free yoga so that everyone can access it and experience the benefits,” said Lynch.

Maegan Adams, who sits on the board as the director of fundraising, expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m really excited to work with the community on something that I’m passionate about and be able to help people be their best selves and discover the benefits of yoga,” said Adams.

Pete expressed how Peaceful Path Yoga will strive to embrace physical and emotional wellness, foster a warm and welcoming community, and make yoga financially and physically accessible to everyone.

“We create a safe space for people regardless of where they are coming from and what they've experienced. They’ll come into a non-judgmental, welcoming space where there's no expectations,” he said.

According to Shannon, the first official class will be taking place on March 1 and will be offered to the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County.

In the beginning, Peaceful Path’s classes will be taking place at White Pine Yoga in Pembroke (co-owned by Shannon and Pete) but eventually they will also be looking to travel outside of the studio to make the classes accessible to those without access to a vehicle or other mode of transport.

According to Lynch, once they receive further funding, they’ll be looking to build more partnerships and offer services to community members outside of Pembroke.

“Some of the funds raised from the upcoming fundraiser will enable us to look ahead to partnerships with other organizations and other initiatives that we’ve been brainstorming,” said Lynch. “As we grow, we're really excited to expand into different needs areas and work with all kinds of different people – men, women, children or all ages. We also won’t be exclusive to Pembroke but we’ll be recognizing the size of Renfrew County and how impacted people are who live in rural areas.”

Being a non-profit, Peaceful Path Yoga will be receiving funding through the upcoming Martini Night fundraising gala on March 10th at Dineamics Restaurant (for tickets, contact organizer Marianne Minns at 613-732-6622).

“We feel really fortunate to share the Martini Night with the Pembroke Hospital and that's kind of going to be a launch for Peaceful Path – our debut to get the word out,” said Lynch.

Funds are also being raised through a weekly Karma Yoga class that takes place on Wednesday at 1p.m. at White Pine Yoga. The class is being offered on a donation, pay-what-you-can-afford system with every dollar going towards Peaceful Path.

For more information on the Peaceful Path Yoga Project, visit: www.peacefulpath.org

cip@postmedia.com