City wants in on basic income

When it comes to the basic income pilot project, Pembroke wants in.

On Tuesday, Mayor Michael LeMay approached council members, seeking their blessing to offer up the community as a candidate for the upcoming Ontario program, when it becomes a reality.

“Ontario’s proposed basic income pilot project is presently undergoing public input throughout the province,” he said, noting the government intends to have a plan ready for the pilot sometime this spring. Some of the questions being asked include who should be eligible, what the basic income level should be and what criteria should be established.

LeMay said he represents the city on the Renfrew County Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee, and feels this pilot project could be a strategy towards that goal. He said the current situation is complex, with many different government agencies dealing with poverty, yet not cooperating with each other, making it hard to access services and government programs

“We do have poverty in our community,” he said. “We have residents that we can define as the working poor, as their wages are below what is defined as a living wage. We have seniors on a fixed pension who have difficulty making ends meet. We have single parents who have to make decisions where to spend their income, on clothes, food, or rent. We have residents with disabilities who have financial difficulties.”

LeMay said the difficulty in dealing with poverty is to find a solution that is sustainable and provides a necessary safety net for individuals in our community that need help. Perhaps a program “topping up” one’s income to a sustainable level is a way to do it. Former Tory Senator Hugh Segal seems to think so, as he is the one to recommend the pilot project.

“Is a guaranteed basic income the solution to poverty reduction?” LeMay asked. “This pilot project should provide the necessary information whether or not a guaranteed income is a better way to dealing with poverty than the present system.”

City council members agreed to support the mayor in his effort to get Pembroke included in the pilot program as a test subject, but a number of them were uncertain what it really means.

Coun. Christine Reavie she is very interested in seeing how this will work. She said she also finds it interesting this is a provincial initiative, at a time when the federal government seems set to start spending on all sorts of social programs.

She said she is also worried if this program gets rolling, outside agencies like electricity utilities will use the news certain areas have boosted their average incomes as an excuse to raise rates.

Coun. Pat Lafreniere said she supports pursuing the pilot project, even though no one has been given enough information on how a guaranteed basic income system will work. She said the social assistance system is such a complicated one, involving many different agencies and ministries, that any new way of doing things will take a lot of effort and planning to untangle it.

Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais said he supports the pilot project on principle, but he won’t be entirely comfortable until there are details on what the program will be, and how it would impact on the city and its residents. Coun. John McCann echoed this, saying he also has questions on how it would work.

Coun. Les Scott supported the effort, saying there was nothing wrong with taking part in a pilot project. He added it couldn’t hurt to help out the province in a friendly way, especially when they may need its help one day.

