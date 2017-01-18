County oks budget; levy up three percent

Call it the three per cent solution.

On Wednesday, Renfrew County council members attended the annual all day budget workshop, during which they reviewed the 2017 financial plan for the upper tier municipality. By the end of the day, council agreed to recommend the budget and its three per cent increase in the tax levy be officially adopted at their next formal meeting of council, scheduled for Jan. 25.

The levy amount for 2017, if the budget is adopted, will be $42,292,821.

Warden Jennifer Murphy was quite pleased with how smoothly the budget process went, the first one she has presided over as County Warden. She said she appreciated all of the hard work the members of county committees did in reviewing the draft budgets.

“I believe that we have a very effective and efficient budget process that allows council to meet in January each year to debate, review and finally approve a budget that provides direction to our staff regarding the level of municipal service we consider appropriate for the residents of our county,” Murphy said. “Everyone is walking away today with the knowledge we’ve done a good budget for the people of Renfrew County.”

Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack, finance and administration committee chairman who with Murphy led the workshop, said he is pleased to be able to report Renfrew County CAO Jim Hutton and his staff have delivered a consolidated budget that met all of the targets council was seeking.

“On behalf of county council, a sincere “thank you” is extended to all staff involved in preparing this draft budget for us to review,” he said.

The budget manages the tricky task of balancing the needs of the county while attempting to keep it affordable for local taxpayers.

Back in September, county council gave staff direction on how they wanted the first draft of the budget prepared in order to minimalize the financial impact on county residents.

Jeff Foss, county treasurer, said this budget is in line with their long-term financial plan, which calls for annual three per cent increases in the tax levy as one of the key financial principles. He said it also aligns nicely with their asset management plan and strategic plan, giving them the financial tools to meet the demands of today while providing funds for the future.

Foss said by doing so, the county will have the resources needed to operate all of its programs and services, as well as have the $239 million needed to renew its assets over the next 10 years. Any lesser amount would leave the county falling further and further behind when it comes to trying to maintain its assets like roads and bridges.

Stack said in his view, the levies they are proposing are reasonable, as they try to balance what taxpayers can afford with the county’s needs.

Some budget highlights:

- Under operations, the county is planning to spend $14 million in capital projects, including work on six bridges, 30 roads and 10 culverts. The road maintenance budget will be boosted to $200,000 from $160,000, with $30,000 of that increase set aside to deal with noxious weeds such as the wild parsnip.

The winter control budget is also up from 2016, from $1.5 million to $1.64 million. A winter control reserve of $342,000 has been set aside to cover any overspending in case Mother Nature really gets nasty.

- The county received good news when it comes to the new OPP station being built in Renfrew.

County treasurer Jeff Foss said the project will be done at $4.75 million, and not $5 million like originally budgeted. The interest rates over the 15 year term of the debenture means their annual payments drop from $418,227 to $395,853.

Foss said the $22,374 in annual savings will be transferred to the OPP reserve to fund future capital repairs o the building, which in 15 years will belong to the county.

- There is a lot of interest in the CP Rail trail system, as county residents pressure local politicians on when it would be fully open.

While questioning $140,000 set aside for the trail project, Greater Madawaska Township Mayor Glenda McKay said she would like a breakdown of costs so she can tell her residents exactly what is happening and when.

Paul Moreau, the county’s director of development and property, this year, the money would be used to make parts of the trail useable. using stone dust as a trail covering. This is just the first step.

Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack said a trails meeting is being held in February, so everyone will be updated on the project then.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet said the $140,000 is see money to get them started on a long journey to develop a $55 million assset.

