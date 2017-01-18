“Chances are we will not see his like again. He was a finely tuned politician who walked with prime ministers and boot blacks with consumate ease. He was intelligent, crafty, streetwise and a fine debater. He had a love affair with politics, played the media like a violin and had a genuine, long-time concern for this community and its people.”

Thus wrote the legendary Observer reporter and publisher Bill Higginson in eulogizing the late Angus A. Campbell – a man who began his astounding political career at the top and stayed there for 17 years. The top for Campbell was the mayoralty of Pembroke – which Bill aptly described as “the only seat on council he ever wanted, and to be truthful, it was the only chair that suited him.”

He held three terms as mayor during three separate decades, however, it is not his tenure that is Angus Campbell's lasting legacy. While the establishment of public parks, an industrial park, a shopping mall and a water treatment plant might top the list of achievements, it was his determination that ultimately led to the creation of the “City of Pembroke.”

When he first ran for public office in the fall of 1959, Angus Campbell ('Big Gus' to those who knew him) promised a new deal for the people. Born on April 13, 1916, the Manitoba native, who set up his own accounting firm in Pembroke, was largely viewed as anti-establishment who was derided by critics, including the editorial page of the Pembroke Observer, for possessing new political experience. Prior to waging this campaign, he had not sat as a member of Pembroke town council.

On the night of Dec. 14, 1959, Campbell was handed a landslide majority capturing 76 per cent of the vote. His opponent for the mayoralty was businessman Leonard Matthews, who received 1,473 votes to Campbell's 3,641. Taking every poll, it was the largest majority ever achieved at the time. In his acceptance speech that evening, he congratulated Matthews for a vigorous fight.

“Tonight I feel quite humble, realizing that I am now the servant of all the people of Pembroke,” the mayor-elect stated asking for support and co-operation even from those who did not cast a vote for him. “The time has now come where personal issues must be set aside. There will be no time in the next two years to permit any personal prejudices to enter into the conduct of Pembroke affairs. To those whom I have hurt in this campaign I beg your forgiveness. To those who have hurt me, please accept by forgiveness.”

In January 1960, Campbell succeeded Colonel Art Wallace as mayor of Pembroke. That first council under Campbell included Reeve Euclide Rondeau, Deputy Reeve George McGill, and councillors Bill Kutschke, Omer Moncion, Alphonse Redmond, Clarence Elliott, Don Simpson, Frank Lafrance, Clare O'Neill, R.A. MacCallum and E.L. Smith (the last surviving member of that council, Omer Moncion, passed away on Dec. 12, 2015).

The challenges were many for the new mayor. Many of the veteran councillors were predisposed to voate against any measure or issue proposed by Campbell. One of the first issues he tackled was casting the tie-breaking vote in favour of costly repairs to the Mary Street Bridge. The chief magistrate enacted new accounting and bookkeeping policies at the town hall. The council also debated the potential to build a bridge over the Muskrat River linking Lake Street and Nelson and the purchase of an incinerator for the dump.

In 1961, Campbell was elected by his peers to the position of vice-president of the Ontario Mayors and Reeves Association. In this capacity, Campbell travelled that June to Washington, D.C. to attend the World Conference of Mayors. During the trip, Pembroke's mayor had the honour of briefly meeting the newly elected President of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Although it was only a five-minute meeting at the White House, Campbell had the opportunity to present as a gift a wooden statue of a bull moose (created by legendary Ottawa Valley woodcarver Abe Patterson).

That December, Campbell won re-election defeating Allan Seigel with 78 per cent of the vote. In his second term, the town accepted the 10-acre Pansy Patch Island on the Muskrat River. It was originally privately owned by Dr. and Mrs. H.J. Keith as a garden sanctuary containing more than 40 species of trees, two greenhouses, goldfish pools and a lily pond. Today, Pansy Patch Park is considered “the Jewel of Pembroke.”

The mayor and his wife, Janet, also travelled to Europe as part of a delegation to study European methods of municipal government. Janet acted as Angus' secretary during the excursion which covered the United Kingdom, Sweden, Ireland and Germany. When he had a chance, Campbell felt it was important to visit the other “Pembrokes” in the British Isles, including Pembrokeshire in western Wales. He and Janet also took time to mail postcards to their campaign workers from the previous election.

Back in Canada, Campbell instructed town auditors to begin studying the possibility of the town leaving the County of Renfrew and adopting city status. During the year of 1962, the town had accounted for 27 per cent of the county's $642,236 budget.

“We have been a patron saint to the county long enough,” Campbell observed during a year-end banquet indicating he was very serious about leaving the county.

The year 1963 was an exceptionally pivotal one for the town. In June, Campbell hosted the Ontario Mayors and Reeves Conference at the Copeland Hotel and the Pembroke Armouries. The conference included speeches from the premier of Ontario, John Robarts, Ottawa Mayor Charlotte Whitton and Finland's ambassador to Canada.

In October, Champlain Secondary School was opened on Carmody Street. Coming to town for the official ribbon cutting was education minister and future premier Bill Davis. A month later, council passed a resolution permitting sports to be played on Sundays. One issue, however, that Campbell couldn't move the yardsticks on was the purchase of property along the Pembroke waterfront which could have been turned into a park.

The mayor felt council dragged its heels for too long before an offer to sell was withdrawn. The only silver lining was that the development of the dockside marina was proceeding with the federal government paying to dredge and widen the channel. Towards the end of the year, Campbell joined the advisory board of the national executive of the Canadian Federation of Mayors. As a member of the board, he had the opportunity to go to Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson and senior cabinet ministers.

Although he won re-election to a third term, Campbell set his sights on representing the riding of North Renfrew in Ottawa. As the next federal election neared, the mayor entered himself as a candidate for the Progressive Conservative nomination. At the local convention, Donald Cruishank, the former president of Pembroke Steel Equipment, was tapped to lead the party winning with 251 votes to Campbell's 209 on the first ballot. Not to be deterred, Campbell decided to run as an independent instead of pursuing another term as mayor.

The 1965 campaign was a fierce battle of political titans as Campbell not only battled Cruishank but the Liberal's Len Hopkins, whose only political experience had been two years on Petawawa Township council. In a television debate on CHOV a few nights before the election, Hopkins and Campbell traded blows over the mayor’s claims that he had done everything possible to attract a major unnamed industry to the area. Hopkins read on-air a telegram from Charles Drury, the minister of industry, in which he stated that at no time did the mayor contact officials about taking advantage of a federal area development program while the town was on a designated list between 1963 and 1965.

Campbell responded that he learned a major company was coming to the area but locating in Stafford Township: “That industry was interested in coming here. They were to locate in Stafford but we would have had to supply water and sewer services. However it did not work out and the industry went to Cornwall. Anyone who wants to check the facts on this can all Reeve Percy Hawkins.”

On election night, Nov. 8, 1965, the first results were announced 15 minutes after the polls closed. Hopkins had taken Pembroke, Deep River, Camp Petawawa and the rural townships by a wide margin. Hopkins finished with 10,882 votes, followed by Don Cruishank, with 5,846, and Campbell, with 2,812, in third place.

Back in private life, Campbell worked the farm he purchased in Petawawa Township (situated on Black Bay Road near the present-day intersection with Priebe Road). However, he successfully returned to politics four years later winning election in 1969 with 3,074 votes. His primary election platform plank was seeking city status. Campbell felt the provincial government’s grant structure made it advantageous for the town to go it alone. While proponents conceded city status didn’t bring lower taxes, they felt there would be more money available to improve services.

On Feb. 19, 1970, Campbell announced the town was filing an application to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) for city status. The town’s representative’s on county council, Reeve Donald Simpson and Deputy Reeve Bob Dey, fully supported an endeavour that would ultimately cost them their seats. The county opposed Pembroke’s bid to separate. Such a move would result in a loss of 25 per cent of the overall tax assessment. The upper tier insisted city status contradicted provincial policy on regional development. It fell to Warden Roselma Sinclair to take up the county’s cause. She implored Campbell to consider the risks to both the county and Pembroke.

“This great county is always changing; it’s impossible to determine future needs and finances without looking closely at the whole matter,” the first female warden of Renfrew County told the town council at the height of the debate. “Once you’re a city, you are required to keep up the connecting links to the city, and the condition of the roads has to be a lot better than the general county roads.”

On Dec. 1, 1970, the OMB handed down a decision in favour of city status for Pembroke. Campbell couldn't contain his delight at seeing his dream realized. The province would declare Pembroke a city on Jan. 1, 1971.

“This is an historic day in the history of Pembroke,” said the mayor after receiving the province's decision. “It could also be the beginning of a new economic era for this era.”

