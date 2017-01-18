Pembroke U18 Kings lose last three games

The Pembroke Lumber Kings U18 AAA team dropped a pair of games this weekend in HEO Midget AAA action.

On Saturday, the Kings fell 5-2 to the CIHA Voyageurs Green in Cornwall and on Sunday, Pembroke was doubled 4-2 by Carleton Place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

In Cornwall, the Kings found themselves down 5-0 until the final five minutes of the third period when Jesse Dick got Pembroke on the board with the assist to goalie Darian McTavish. Less than three minutes later Reid Barber got the Kings within three thanks to the assistance of Dylan Pudrycki and Kiefer Levasseur, but that was close as they would get.

Providing the offence for the Voyageurs were Seva Losev, who netted the hat trick, and Owen Dunne and Max Jung with singles.

Tempers flared in the third period with a total of eight minors called. Throughout the game CIHA was assessed six infractions for 12 minutes while Pembroke had seven minor for 14 minutes in the box. Both teams failed to capitalize with the man advantage.

In the net for the Kings, McTavish made 32 saves on 37 shots while the Voyageurs’s Olivier Pimpare-Charbonneau stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced.

In Sunday’s action in Pembroke, the Kings once again fell behind, this time 3-0 after two periods. Ryland Mosley scored a pair to get Carleton Place on the board then Brendan Hill made it 3-0.

Pukrycki netted a power-play goal to get Pembroke on the board. Jackson Norlock and Quinn Van Hoof picked up the assists on the play.

Oliver Carriere gave the Canadians a three goal lead once again late in the third period before Noah Maika added one for the Kings to make it 4-2. Van Hoof picked up the lone assist.

Pembroke had 12 minutes in penalties on six infractions compared to 16 minutes in penalties for Carleton Place. The Kings were 1-for-6 with the man advantage while the Canadians went 1-for-8 on the power play.

Miikah Keeshig took the loss for the Kings, stopping 33 of 37 shots he faced while the Canadians’s Jacob Lavergne made 26 saves on 28 shots.

On Monday night, the Kings lost 5-0 against Cornwall. Jason Cossette scored two for the Colts while Cameron Pound, Mathieu Sabourin and Sam Gaudreau scored one each.

Tempers flared at the end of the second period when Pembroke’s Andre Simard and Cornwall’s Jeremy Quesnel each received 10-minute misconducts for facemasking. In the game, each team had 24 minutes in penalties on eight infractions. Cornwall was 1-for-4 on the power play.

Cornwall’s Summy Mughal earned the shutout with 18 saves. McTavish took the loss as he made 11 saves on 16 shots.

In 46 games this season, the U18 Kings have 21 wins, 23 losses and three overtime losses, good enough for 45 points. Pembroke is fifth in the Yzerman division standings.

The U18 Kings are next in action Saturday afternoon when they take on Kemptville at 2:30 p.m. at the Benson Centre in Cornwall as part of a full day of AAA midget action.

Tpeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie