Renfrew County United Way announced Wednesday, Jan. 18 that its board members have agreed in principle to a new collaboration - amalgamating with United Ways in Prescott-Russell, Ottawa and Lanark County.

After amalgamation, all funds raised locally, will continue to be invested locally to help Renfrew County’s most vulnerable.

Over the next few weeks, the four United Ways will hold separate special meetings in each community and invite members to support this new collaboration and amalgamation. Renfrew County United Way will hold its meeting on February 1, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Meeting Room inside Giant Tiger, 171 Alexander Street, in Downtown Pembroke

“We have worked with these United Ways on fundraisers and different initiatives to support our respective communities,” said Patricia Lafreniere. “This is the next step and our Board is tremendously supportive.”

Each United Way will continue to reflect their locally established identity using their current names.The funds raised by each United Way will continue to be invested to support people in their respective communities. Local staff and volunteers will maintain control over investment decisions to support their community’s most vulnerable people.

“By coming together, we hope to a better future for all of our communities,” said Doug Tenant, Board Chair, Renfrew County United Way. “This is an opportunity for us to address some of the critical issues that face people throughout our region while ensuring we maintain a strong and active presence in the local area.”

As a result of this collaboration and amalgamation, all four United Ways will be able to access each other’s knowledge and expertise. Once ratified by members, all four United Ways will be able to share resources including IT technology, fundraising tools, marketing materials, community development research and more.

For more information about the Special Meeting contact info@renfrewcountyunitedway.ca or call 613-735-0436.

About Renfrew County United Way

Renfrew County United Way invests resources where they are needed most and will have the greatest impact. Through research, evaluation and partnerships with community experts we identify the root causes of the biggest social challenges facing our community and help find solutions that change tens of thousands of lives for the better. One hundred percent of donations to Renfrew County United Way stay in Renfrew County to help those most in need.