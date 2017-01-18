The County of Renfrew sympathizes, but doesn’t see how dealing directly with Muskrat Lake water quality should be any of their concern.

On Jan. 10, the development and property committee voted to recommend county council not take any actions regarding the lake, whether it is to help fund a study or take any remedial actions. Instead, they will draft a letter of support, encouraging the provincial government to take action to clean up the lake.

Steve Boland, acting director of development and property, said during their Oct. 11, 2016 meeting the committee heard from Whitewater Region resident Donald Deer, who made a presentation about the ongoing water quality issues of Muskrat Lake.

He had told the committee while the work of the Muskrat Watershed Council – which is busy trying to clean up the rivers and creeks feeding the water body – is important, it doesn't address the issue of the pollutants already lying at the bottom of the lake.

These materials, mainly phosphorus, are the source of the blue-green algae blooms which make living next to and using the lake nearly impossible. Each year, the bottom is stirred up, releasing the phosphorus which the algae feeds on.

What is needed to start this process, Deer said, is a proper water quality management plan to detail exactly how to clean up Muskrat Lake, to determine what methods would be the most effective and what are the related costs to make it all happen.

He said he wanted to assemble a team of experts on lake remediation for a week-long workshop so they can evaluate the technical feasibility of cleaning the lake and the costs of several restoration mechanisms. From this a detailed plan would be developed, including all Ontario regulations which would need to be followed.

The cost of this will be just under $94,000, and Deer said there are two options to follow to obtain this funding – either retain the Drainage Investment Group for $1,500 to seek funding for them, or to obtain it from Renfrew County or other municipal partners.

"The problem is at the bottom of the lake already," Deer had said. "Without a plan, we are never going to get the government money needed to fix this lake."

Boland said during this meeting, committee members agreed while they were concerned abut water quality in the lake, they also indicated that the responsibility for water quality rests with the federal and provincial governments, not the county. He said the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and the provincial Ministries of Natural Resources and Forestry, Environment and Climate Change, and Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs should be taking charge of this situation.

Staff were nonetheless asked to look into the matter and report back, in regards to the request for funding for the study. Their conclusion remained the same as the committee.

“This is not really the county’s purview,” Boland said. “The $94,000 is just to find out what’s wrong with the lake and suggest how to fix it. It won’t even come close to actually fixing it.” It is the expected costs of millions of dollars to deal with the lake which is also making the county cautious.

Warden Jennifer Murphy said water quality is everyone’s concern, but not their jurisdiction to fix. She suggested the letter of support will show they care, while urging the province to step in and do something for Muskrat Lake.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet, development and property chairman, said they have to be very careful how they word the letter, or someone may use that as a way to make the county take ownership of the matter.

“Clean water is not the responsibility of the upper tier municipality,” he said. “It is the federal and provincial governments who should be taking the lead on this. It isn’t our problem, and we shouldn’t be spending money on it.”

