No cause identified in tragic Killaloe fire

KILLALOE, HAGARTY AND RICHARDS TWP -

Officials concede they may never what started a horrific fire which destroyed a home on Monday claiming the life of a woman.

Police have not released the name of the victim who perished in the early morning blaze that razed to the ground the two-storey residence on Queen Street. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, along with the Ontario Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Identification Unit, is continuing their investigation.

The century-old dwelling was quickly engulfed in flames shortly after 1:22 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started in an addition at the back of the residence. By the time members of the Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Fire Department arrived at the scene, flames had climbed up the walls of the main house and spread to the roof.

“ You could see the fire progressing,” Fire Chief Bob Gareau said Thursday. “There was no hope in saving the structure.”

It took 18 firefighters and the department’s complete compliment of apparatus three hours to bring the conflagration under control. Officials were concerned about the fire spreading to other homes along the village’s main street. Initially, they weren’t sure as to how many occupants were inside the home as there was no car in the driveway. They then learned that a couple had occupied the residence, however, the husband was working the night shift at Garrison Petawawa when the incident occurred, Gareau added.

The township was still reeling from the tragedy Thursday. Mayor Janice Visneskie-Moore offered her condolences to the victim’s family adding something like this hits home in a small community where everyone knows everyone.

“ This is terrible all around. It’s an absolute tragedy,” she said. “There’s no other word for it.”

The last fire fatality in the township was more than five years ago. Theresa McCallen, 75, died after her single-storey home on Round Lake Road in Tramore caught fire on Christmas Day, 2011. The mayor commended the all-volunteer fire department for their efforts in trying to rescue the occupant understanding that the house was pretty much consumed when they got to the scene.

“ They are a great, dedicated group of firefighters,” said Visneskie-Moore. “They do their job under such tough circumstances. I am so proud of them.”

As firefighters doused hot spots and searched for forensic evidence to assist with the case, officials determined the remaining structure, little more than three walls, was to shaky to guarrantee their safety so the decision was made to knock it down. Motorists and passersby slowed to catch a glimpse of the charred piles of debris covered by a fresh blanket of snow.

“ It was pretty shaky,” said Gareau. “A gust of wind could have brought it down.”

While they have recovered some appliances to see if they were operational at the time, Gareau said he may not get back a full analysis of the fire for weeks. He pointed out that the report on the 2011 Tramore fire didn’t came back for six months.

“ We may never know what officially caused it,” the chief added.