Pembroke country-rockers Chris Malone and Steve Agnew are climbing the Canadian music scene with a wild card of singles.

Wyld Card, the latest musical act to hit the Ottawa Valley scene, has Malone on lead (electric) guitar and Agnew on lead vocals and acoustic guitar.

Both Malone and Agnew grew up on a steady musical diet of some of the most influential country and rock acts of the past and present day.

“In terms of country music, I’m more influenced by the new modern acts like Florida Georgia Line and Vince Gill while Steve is drawn to the older acts like Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs and Alan Jackson. So we’re a mix of both old and new country music,” said Malone.

After becoming fast friends in kindergarten, the two remained close and bonded over their equally strong passion for music.

“We met while walking to grade school together and then we grew up and played side by side on stages all over for many years,” said Malone.

Both wrote and performed music with a number of small acts over the years with Agnew taking the country route and Malone pursuing his rock ‘n’ roll dreams.

However, it wasn’t until eight months ago that the two friends came together to form Wyld Card and began recording and releasing music.

“We always shared the same dream of recording a CD of original songs written from the heart,” said Malone. “We said, you know enough's enough let's get it done, put it out and see what happens. So eight months ago, we got together, we put the pen to paper and began co-writing 12 songs together.”

As of yet, they’ve finished writing six songs of which three have been recorded with the production work completed by Richard Allen at Bob’s Music Studio in Pembroke.

Malone described the songs as being heartfelt stories put to music, that the every-day person can relate to.

The first song that was released, ‘Sending Heaven an Angel’, features the vocal talents of Malone’s own seven-year-old daughter, Jadyn.

“’Sending Heaven an Angel’ was a song that I wrote about my dad after he passed away and Jadyn sings on that with me which is really nice,” said Malone. “’Six Pack Remedy’ is more of a weekend party song and ‘Country Girl Cadillac’ is a song I wrote about how the times are changing and you now see girls driving these big monster trucks and old farmer trucks which I think is so cool.”

This past week, Malone released those three tracks to iTunes and friends and family quickly began spreading the word about the duo’s catchy singles.

“’Six Pack Remedy’ is already climbing the iTunes charts. It’s already listed at number four on the Top 5 Canadian Country Downloads – right below Rascal Flatts,” said Malone.

By Jan. 17, ‘Six Pack Remedy’ was dropped into Canadian radio and within a few hours it was picked up by Great Lakes Country 103 FM, Ottawa’s New Country 94.7 and Valley Heritage Radio 98.7 in Renfrew.

“It went first to radio at 5 a.m. this morning (Jan. 17) on Country 103 and a bunch of other stations. And this weekend it’ll be included in Star 96’s Chevy Countdown,” said Malone. “It has all escalated really fast and it’s so exciting that the songs are being heard and enjoyed by so many people.”

Malone’s wife, Jodie, expressed how it’s been a thrilling experience for their entire family and she couldn’t be more proud.

“It's an exciting time for my husband. The songs that he wrote are hitting the radio and are available for download on iTunes!” said Jodie. “We've had tremendous community support so far and excellent feedback – and it's only just begun!”

The two are now looking to head back into the studio and start recording the next batch of music.

In the near future, Malone said that their hope is to release a full-length album and begin hitting stages at fairs and festivals.

To learn more about Wyld Card and sample the singles, visit: http://www.wyldcardband.com/ or purchase them on iTunes.

cip@postmedia.com