COBDEN – The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a brand new tractor valued near $75,000 was reported stolen sometime overnight, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Thursday morning employees at Huckabone’s Garage Ltd. discovered one of its tractors had been stolen. The business is located on Highway 17 near Cobden, Ont. The tractor is described as a Kubota M5-111 with front loader attached.

The investigation indicates a possible suspect vehicle involved in this theft is a black transport truck with full trailer (black vinyl soft-cover with wood floor). The vehicle was seen travelling west on Highway 17 towards Pembroke/North Bay. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.valleytips.ca.