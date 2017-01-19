RENFREW COUNTY – Millions in infrastructure funding will be flowing in Renfrew County over the next three years.

On Jan. 16, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal announced that the province would be investing over $52 million in formula-based OCIF money to upgrade roads, bridges and other community infrastructure in 71 communities within nine counties across Eastern Ontario from 2017 to 2019.

Every year, OCIF supports projects in municipality with a population of less than 100,000 as of the 2011 census, as well as municipalities that are located in northern or rural Ontario.

Renfrew County will be receiving funds to be allocated to all 17 municipalities including the Town of Petawawa, the City of Pembroke and the Township of Laurentian Valley.

“Investing in roads, bridge and other critical infrastructure will help create jobs, boost our economy and provide opportunities for families and businesses in rural Ontario,” said Leal. “Today’s announcement is further proof that our government remains committed to supporting Eastern Ontario and ensuring a strong rural economy.”

Renfrew County manager of public works operations Steve Boland expressed that the announcement is great news for all public works agencies within the county.

“In 2016, we were told that the funding that we had received in 2016 would be increased in 2017 and again in 2018 and again in 2019. By 2019 we’ll be receiving something in the ballpark of $1.3 million for the County of Renfrew,” said Boland. “We have a number of road projects that the funding will be directed towards in 2017 that we included in the budge discussions that took place on Jan. 18 with county council. It's good news that we're able to put that money to good use and to improve the road network within the county.”

Within the Township of Laurentian Valley, chief administrative officer Dean Sauriol said that during their budget meetings they’ll determine where exactly the funds will be invested.

“We’ve received $62,179 for 2017, $88,802 for 2018 and $142,751 for 2019,” said Sauriol. “We haven’t yet decided what we’ll put it towards but that will be part of our budget. We'll definitely be using it towards capital programs on the roads but haven’t yet picked out exactly where.”

According to Town of Petawawa public works manager Dave Unrau, the town’s portion of funding will be invested in the revitalization of Victoria Street.

“We’ve received a three year allotment of about $124,000 that will go towards upgrading of that Victoria Street project,” said Unrau.”Our assets are deteriorating quicker than we can fund new projects so any money from the government is good.”

The City of Pembroke and the Township of Whitewater Region were not available for comment at the time.

Other Renfrew County municipalities receiving funding include: the Town of Admaston-Bromley, the Town of Arnprior, the Town of Bonnechere Valley, the Town of Brudenell, Ludoch and Raglan, the Town of Deep River, the Township of Greater Madawaska, the Townships of Head, Clara and Maria, the Township of Horton, the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, the Town of Laurentian Hills, the Township of Madawaska Valley, the Township of McNab-Braseside, the Township of North Algona-Wilberforce and the Town of Renfrew.

