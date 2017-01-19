Change text size for the story

MONTREAL — A Quebec mother of three is under arrest in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

Karine Gagne, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old American boy earlier this month.

Her mother tells Radio-Canada her daughter was on a cruise ship when she met a young male who supposedly told her he was 18.

Chantale Auclair says the two had consensual sex.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint with police, who charged Gagne.

She is being detained pending her next court appearance on Feb. 3.