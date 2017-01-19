Last Saturday was my first time to ski this year.

You see, that week, my son, Luke, was cleared by the doctor in Ottawa to be able to start skiing again, the beginner and intermediate runs, not the black diamonds. Praise be to God!

This was a challenging fall since that first week of school in September when he fell backward off the ninja climbing structure and hit his head, resulting in a concussion.

He is back to school almost full-time. Luke may not be competing and on the winner’s podium this year, but he is back with his ski community, including the coach that skied with him all day last Saturday, helping him to get back to it properly. I am sure that such positive experiences of nurturing and the sociability of the team will add to the healing.

Sometimes, religious experience is not what it is cracked up to be. We focus on our churches, our worship, and our community life. And, as faith communities, we have so many different ways of doing this.

In our stalwart focus on the church, the institutional part of it, something may be lost. This is often the personal, experiential piece. Faith, foremost, is about experience of the holy. Often a focus on institutional life misses that important, even pivotal, dimension of faith.

The gospels help animate our faith in terms of our relationship with the holy, personally and as a community. If we become too focused on the scriptures, including the theology and dogma that emerge, such as creeds and beliefs, we can miss the essential experiential part of Christian discipleship.

Perhaps we old diehards have to revise our faith orientation, in the midst of maintaining the traditions that we love and honour, and be able to focus more on the totality of our experience, especially the personal part, rather than being told what it is and living it out unconsciously, unreflectively.

How we experience the presence of the holy in our lives, and respond to it, may have some correlation with how we invite and welcome others to be a part of our faith institutions, or, at least, encourage others in their spiritual quest.

This week, in our gospel reading (John 1:29-42), it is no surprise that, following Jesus’ baptism last week (Matthew 3:13-17), we are back, again, to the figure, John the Baptist. This is a particular situation involving John reflecting on meeting Jesus when he baptized him, and then the next day seeing Jesus coming toward him.

When this takes place, John shouts out that Jesus is the “Lamb of God” who takes away the sin of the world. John also says that Jesus is the one who ranks ahead of him because he came before him.

We hear John’s experience of what took place at Jesus’ baptism. John reports that the Spirit, like a dove, descended upon Jesus. John notes how Jesus will baptize with the Holy Spirit. Here are John’s exact words: “I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him. I myself did not know him, but the one who sent me to baptize with water said to me, ‘He on whom you see the Spirit descend and remain is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit’” (John 1: 33).

John has been directed by God in terms of how he will know who Jesus is. Key to all of this is the fact that the Spirit is deeply connected to Jesus. It is an experience witnessed by another, and that other is in relationship with God, having been given directions as to what to watch for.

The next day, John announces again who Jesus is as the Lamb of God. Two of John’s disciples are standing by him when he does this. They follow Jesus. He asks them what they are looking for. The two disciples reply, “Rabbi, where are you staying?” Jesus says, “Come and see.” The disciples go. Later on that day, one of those disciples, named Andrew, finds his brother, and tells him that they have found the Messiah, the Anointed One. He brings him to Jesus, and Jesus names him Cephas—Peter.

This beginning of the Gospel of John is a matter of meeting Jesus for the first time. The focus is about his identity, which has to do with a profound invitation to discipleship.

The text this week is about witnessing. It is about experiencing the word made flesh, and knowing him through the Spirit. As John repeats himself, “I myself did not know him” (John 1:26, 33). It is about how God has come in Jesus, and is present in the world, working with humanity in becoming known and lived.

The Spirit is central in John’s knowing who Jesus is. This leads John to say that Jesus is the “Lamb of God.”

Without question, this simple naming of Jesus as the Lamb of God, the way he is first presented to onlookers, attracts followers. They know what it means to be a lamb. They know the sacrifices that are made. The symbolism is powerful.

This leads to a particular relationship with Jesus, one of being renamed, given a new identity. And this comes from a first-time acquaintance—a first-time meeting.

Naming and identity play an important role here. John knows who Jesus is through his experience of the Spirit as a dove following Jesus’ baptism. He refers to Jesus in a particular way because of his experience of God’s presence in Jesus through the Spirit. Because of that naming, John’s disciples leave him and begin to follow Jesus, going to where Jesus is staying and remaining with him for the day.

We are not given any further details of that day-long experience, except that the disciples had the invitation to “come and see,” and do so. These men now have some personal experience of who Jesus is, and call him Rabbi; but, more importantly, by the end of the day, after spending much time with the Lord, they are able to call him “Messiah.”

When they leave, Andrew finds his brother, Simon, and says, “We have found the Messiah (which is translated Anointed)” (John 1: 41). A new, profound relationship has started. Then, to add to that, Andrew brings his brother to Jesus who looks at him and says, “Simon son of John. You are to be called Cephas” (which is translated Peter)” (John 1:42).

Simple introductions and experiences lead to profound life-changes and opportunities.

From the beginning of life with Jesus, witnessing is paramount, and personal relationship is what enables Jesus’ community to expand.

Discipleship is all about the experience of the holy.

As the Gospel of John tells us, the word of God becomes flesh, and dwells among us, full of grace and truth. Disciples behold his glory. They experience the Spirit, and that calls forth others to come and see, to be with the Messiah, to be in his presence, and to be remade in his own image.

Most of all, the gospel calls us—contemporary disciples—to be witnesses—to testify to the light that has come in our midst. It calls us to experience the good news ourselves, and encourage others to do the same.

This is about getting back to the basics, and learning again to know this Jesus, first-hand, as John the Baptist and other first-century disciples did. It is about knowing the one with whom the Spirt is present, the one who will show us the depth of God’s love—being the Lamb of God—and the one through whom we are born again, each one of us, named as one of his.

Come and know this Messiah, the Son of God, this Lamb of God, for he is the one who loves you deeply, and will show you the depths of God’s love. Jesus is the one who gives all, even his own life as he is the sacrificial lamb, that you might have life, and have it abundantly.

Follow him, and become a witness. Experience the holy first-hand, and see and appreciate God’s wondrous world more fully, and as never before. Let the word of God become flesh in you, that you might offer yourself, so that others might know Jesus Christ, and come and see.

As I was reminded going up the chairlift last Saturday, I realized that sometimes in life we need to go up a high mountain in order to experience the world, and all that is around us. We need to experience the grandeur of God, and see the larger picture.

But there are times in our life when we really need to treasure those past mountain-top experiences, remember the energy and vision we gained from them, and receive them afresh.

Be mindful of the power of God in you, the experiences and blessings he has given you. They help you see and move through life in new ways, and to always trust in God and His people.

Let the creator, whose sun peeks through the clouds on a dull day, and whose Son gives His life for you, showing you the way to glory and salvation, direct you throughout all of the changing seasons of life.

The Rev. Dr. Dan Hansen is pastor of Zion-Mt. Zion Pastoral Charge (The United Church of Canada), an advanced candidate-in-training with the Ontario Association of Jungian Analysts (OAJA), and lives in Renfrew.