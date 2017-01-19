Does anything sound more conventional than a biopic about McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc?

But, belying its premise, The Founder is a terrific movie offering a surprising amount of fast food for thought.

It’s a glibly-told, almost Shakespearean betrayal tale. It’s about the obsessive dedication (and moral relativism) that accompanies the lucky breaks of the rich and famous. It’s about how one man changed the world (for better or worse).

And it’s proof – if proof were needed – that Michael Keaton being in the Oscar’s Best Picture two years in a row was no fluke.

The acting arc here is impressive. Over the course of nearly two hours, Keaton’s Ray Kroc is a likeable underdog, an unforgivable bastard, and finally, simply a flawed human being devoting everything to his legacy.

The “fox in the hen-house” story is the most relatable. In the early ‘50s, a struggling milkshake-maker salesman named Ray Kroc encountered two inventive-but-naïve guys named Mac and Dick McDonald (John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman, two terrific comic actors who bring a heart-breaking lovability to their portrayals).

With failed Hollywood dreams behind them, the brothers had put their enthusiasm behind rethinking the drive-in restaurant in a kind of zero-based flash of genius. No car service, window only. No plates, everything throw-away. Nothing on the menu but burgers and fries, and an assembly line grill that ensured uniformity of product.

All this and an order guaranteed ready in 30 seconds.

What Kroc did was take the gimmick behind the most popular burger joint in San Bernardino and globalize it – the invention of fast food culture. Along the way, he discarded people like the McDonald brothers and his first wife (Bridget Fonda), and embraced others who shared his “all-in” attitude, like second wife Joan (Linda Cardellini).

And if The Founder makes you hungry, call it Kroc’s revenge from the grave

Twitter: @jimslotek

JSlotek@postmedia.com