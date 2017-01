The Wynn Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses and President-elect Donald Trump declared on television it is because of the designer’s dis over dressing his wife, Melania.

Michael Weaver, spokesman for the hotel, confirmed it removed Ford’s lines of those items from its stores over the weekend, but declined to say why.

Trump said in an interview that aired Tuesday night on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that hotel owner Steve Wynn “said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

Ford has said he declined to dress Melania Trump years ago, saying “she’s not necessarily my image.”

Trump told Fox his wife never asked Ford to dress her as first lady and “doesn’t like” Ford or his designs.

“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been,” Trump added.

Representatives for Ford did not immediately return email requests for comment Wednesday.

