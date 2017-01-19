Year In Review: Looking back at September 2016

MARTIAL LAVERDURE FOUND GUILTY:

A judge convicted a Pembroke man in the death of a retired soldier, ruling that his SUV should have slowed down upon seeing pedestrians empty into a downtown street after a hockey game. Handing down a guilty verdict in a dangerous driving trial on Sept. 15, Justice Martin James concluded that Martial Laverdure’s vehicle was driving too fast when it collided with Ernie Hall on Lake Street just outside the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) on the night of Jan. 11, 2015 fatally injuring the former regimental sergeant major.

Handing down his decision in an Ontario superior court, Justice James said the Crown had established through eyewitness testimony and forensic evidence that 39-year-old Laverdure’s driving “departed markedly from the standard of care of a reasonable person” as set out in the Criminal Code.

Leaving the arena at the end of a Lumber Kings game, Hall was walking to his parked Ford pick-up truck when a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Laverdure struck and two other pedestrians along Lake Street. Justice James accepted that the 39-year-old was travelling at a speed of 60 kilometres an hour when he pulled away from the Frank Nighbor intersection but hit the brakes 32 metres before his SUV initially hit Ken Brown and then Hall, who died the following day in an Ottawa hospital.

The 57-year-old former regimental sergeant major of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, was leaving a Pembroke Lumber Kings home game when the accident occurred. Two others, including Brown, suffered minor injuries and were released from hospital. The maximum sentencing for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison. Defence counsel Jessica Fuller requested a pre-sentence report be prepared for her client. Justice James adjourned sentencing until Jan. 24, 2017.

WELCOME HOME MELISSA:

When Olympian Melissa Bishop arrived back home in Eganville on Sept. 10, she was greeted by thousands with a special homecoming parade. Pipe bands, a Dixie band, Ontario Provincial Police motorcycles and antique police vehicles joined a parade of more than 100 classic vehicles and an estimated 50 floats to celebrate Bishop’s homecoming. Bishop and her family watched the parade as it departed from the Legion Field and then joined in at the end when they rode in a horse-drawn carriage owned and driven by Tom Redmond, of Cobden.

To top it all off, Bonnechere Valley Township proclaimed Sept. 10 as Melissa Bishop Day in Eganville.

“We are so excited to have Melissa come home,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy said. “This parade and afternoon event and dinner are all to honour her achievements on the world stage. We are so proud of Melissa and are behind her 100 per cent in her future endeavours.”

PETAWAWA ATHLETES OFF TO PARALYMPICS:

After Melissa Bishop’s near capture of bronze in the 800-metre in August, locals’ Olympic fever remained high as they cheered on Petawawa’s Jolan Wong and Chantal Beauchesne at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in September. Wong, who lost her leg due to bone cancer at age 13, has been on the national women’s sitting volleyball team for the last eight years and was one of its original members. Losing her left leg in a motorcycle accident in 2009, Chantal Beauchesne is also a veteran of the national team. Both won bronze at the 2015 Toronto Parapan American Games last summer.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Wong, who will also captain the team. “I’ve had this dream since I was a little girl. It’s been a lot of dedication and sacrifice on the part of my family (to get to this point.)”

FANTASTIC FIDDLE FEST FINALE:

It was a big night for the March family capturing two titles in a stellar conclusion to the 41st annual Pembroke Old Time Fiddling and Step Dancing Championships.

During the final evening of competition at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Sept. 3, Will March won the 18 and under fiddle class emerging from a field of 10 outstanding musicians. Then he joined his sister, Emma, to take home the twin fiddle title.

“I was really happy,” a modest Will March said after hearing the judge's decision. Last year, he finished fifth in this class. “It felt like my work had paid off.”

Winning the prestigious open fiddle class was Greg Henry, of Corunna, Ont., while Oshawa's Colleen Jenish wowed the judges to grab the open step dance title. Performing an astounding high energy number, All Reel Drive, featuring Milverton, Ontario's Katie Luckhardt, Miranda DeWetering and Katie Paradis, finished first in the group dance. Pembroke's Savannah Crigger won the nine and under step dance class.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE CELEBRATES 50TH:

Algonquin College celebrated its 50th anniversary with a record enrolment at its Waterfront Campus in Pembroke. More than 950 full-time students were registered at the campus when classes began on Sept. 6 for the fall term. Campus Dean Karen Davies said that the increased enrolment is a clear demonstration of the vibrancy of the campus.

“When we opened the Waterfront Campus five years ago we had a vision to grow our enrolments and create a destination campus that would attract both local and visiting students. That has certainly materialized as we are now attracting almost 50 per cent of our students from outside of Renfrew County. It’s an exciting time for our campus and the greater community,” said Davies.

The Pembroke Campus is the largest of Algonquin College’s regional campuses and offers 19 full-time programs, ranging from the skilled trades to health sciences. Across all programs, there are approximately 600 first-year students registered and more than 350 returning students.

SHARING AN EMOTIONAL STORY OF INTER-FAMILY KIDNEY DONATION:

The bond between a father and son was strengthened as a result of the son’s selfless act. After years of watching his dad struggle with the demands of regular dialysis appointments to ease the suffering of kidney disease, John Jones made a decision that altered his life and that of his father John.

Just days before Christmas 2015, John made the decision to give his father one of his kidneys. After going through all of the necessary tests, it was discovered they were a near perfect match and the surgery took place on May 12, 2016. Four months after the surgery, John served as ambassador at the Kidney Foundation of Canada Fundraising Kidney Walk in Pembroke on Sept. 17.

“After all of those years watching him with difficulties from the dialysis it seemed like the right thing to do,” John said. “We’ve always been pretty close since his stroke, but this brought us even closer. Anything for family.”

PLK WORKING ON 2018 FPC BID:

The Pembroke Lumber Kings organization put in a bid to host the 2018 Fred Page Cup.

The team successfully hosted the tournament before, in 2000 and 2006, and feels it is more than due for another turn. Dale McTavish, president and general manager of the Lumber Kings’s organization, said the team is working on putting together a strong bid for hosting the Eastern Canadian championship hockey tournament, and he feels it is a strong contender to host the event which features four teams from Eastern Canada.

“I think we have a real good organization, a real good fan base and a real good community,” he said. “Local businesses are all behind us. We have done it well in the past, and it has been a while overdue to return.”

PUSHING FOR CHANGE / JOE ROBERTS:

Joe Roberts could write the book on the ups and downs of his life. Some 25 years ago, he went from being a young addict living on the mean streets of Vancouver to becoming a successful businessman and now an advocate to combat the problem of youth homelessness

On Sept. 27, Roberts visited Madawaska Valley District High School to pass along his story, and to promote the Push for Change (PFC) - his a national awareness and youth empowerment campaign to prevent youth homelessness. Helping him do this were members of the Ontario Provincial Police, including the host Killaloe detachment. After his presentation, more than 400 students joined Roberts in a two-kilometre walk down Highway 62 and through Barry’s Bay, accompanied by members of the detachment like Staff Sgt. Paul Dowdall and Community Safety Officer Catherine Yarmel.

SOLDIERS COMPETE IN IRONMAN AT GARRISON PETAWAWA:

Garrison Petawawa soldiers once again tested their mettle in the 33rd annual 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Ironman Competition on Sept. 8 and 9.

240 members of Canada’s military competed in the unique 50 km long endurance race which had participants traversing a gruelling 50 km course while lugging a 40 lbs. rucksack, completing in turn a 32 km rucksack march, a 4 km canoe portage, paddling 8 km in a canoe down the Ottawa River, and finishing with a 6 km rucksack sprint to the finish. First run in Petawawa in 1983, the Ironman serves to encourage individual soldiers and the units within 2 CMBG to challenge themselves in order to promote a culture of physical robustness and mental resilience within the military community. In addition, participants also raise money for the United Way, an official charity for the Canadian Forces.